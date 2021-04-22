Per Incanto service headlines Hall of Fame auction items

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 15:52

The value of a highlight auction item at the upcoming New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame induction evening has increased after a timely win at Hastings last weekend.

Sporting the colours of Little Avondale Stud, Roch ’N’ Horse became the 19th individual stakes winner for her sire Per Incanto when successful in the Listed Power Turf Sprint (1200m).

Little Avondale Stud have kindly donated a service to their popular stallion Per Incanto to be auctioned at the gala event, to be held at SkyCity Hamilton on Sunday May 2.

Roch ‘N’ Horse is one of 16 stakes performers for Per Incanto this season, and joined Belle Fascino and hardy campaigner Shadow’s Cast as stakes winners in the last month.

She was coming off the back of an unplaced run in the Listed Flying Stakes (1400m) where she didn’t appreciate the wet track, but Little Avondale Stud’s Sam Williams said the decision was made to press on and have a crack at the Hastings sprint feature. "When you are in form and there is a stakes race around you should just go for them," he said.

"We were in two minds after the Flying Stakes as to whether to take her home for a spell, but Pam (Gerard) said she would take her home and if she pulls up well and eats up well we should have a crack at Hawke’s Bay where we know we will get a good track.

"She’s added to Per Incanto’s great season of 16 stakes performers, including a runner up in the Oaks (Gr.1, 2400m) in Charms Star. He is the leading sire of winners in Hong Kong and Singapore and is second only to Savabeel here. "In Australia he has 62 percent runners to winners. He has proved to be a very saleable commodity in the ring on the Asian, Australian and domestic market. From his eight crops he has had 259 horses go through the Yearling and Ready To Run sales and they have averaged 11 times their service fee. "He is limited to 130 mares this season and will be full shortly."

All considered, the nomination on offer at the Hall of Fame dinner could be the only way to book a mare into the son of Street Cry for the 2021 season. "It’s nice to add some funding to these special occasions," Williams said, "It should be well sought after as a nomination to him will be hard to get this year, his book should close before the Hall of Fame dinner is held."

Another highlight item of the auction has been donated by internationally respected bloodstock agent Paul Moroney. A complimentary buying/selection commission at the New Zealand Bloodstock Sales in 2022 is up for grabs, which can be used at either the yearling, broodmare or weanling sale.

The items on offer during the live and silent auctions at the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame Induction Dinner include: A service to Per Incanto in 2021 - Donated by Little Avondale

Pearl Series entry (valued at $1200 +GST) - donated by NZ Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association and NZB Insurance. Whip from James McDonald’s 50th Group One win - donated by James McDonald

Complimentary buying/selection commission at 2022 Karaka Sales (Yearling, weanling or broodmare) - donated by Paul Moroney Bloodstock.

120 day Seasonal Breeding Package at Haunui Farm for either a dry or wet mare for 2021

Two bespoke jackets (men's and women's) - donated by Working Style

Three-day retreat at Resolution Retreats near Cambridge

Skin care gift basket - donated by Gracie TaylorMills Reef Magnum - donated by Mills Reef

New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame chairperson Cherry Taylor said excitement is building ahead of the near sell out event.

"We have had a great uptake of ticket sales and are looking forward to the evening where we will celebrate and honour New Zealand racing’s nine new inductees," she said. "We are very appreciative of all our sponsors and those who have donated items to the auction. There are some great items on offer and we are sure there will be some hotly contested bidding on the night."

Anyone that won’t be in attendance but are wanting to bid on the silent or live auction can email nztba@nzthoroughbred.co.nz or phone the office on +64 (0) 7 827 7727 by 5pm, Friday 30th April to register their interest. - NZTBA