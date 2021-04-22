Meth use in greyhound racing exposed - SAFE NZ

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 19:02

In a judgement released yesterday, the Judicial Control Authority for Racing fined greyhound trainer Angela Turnwald $3,500 and disqualified them for four months in a doping case. The case was bought by the Racing Integrity Unity after the greyhound Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine.

This is the third doping case in the greyhound racing industry in the last six months.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe wants the Government to halt all greyhound racing until its recently announced review of the industry is complete.

"Dogs are being killed, injured and doped," said Appelbe. "That’s the state of greyhound racing in Aotearoa right now. It’s abhorrent."

Last week, the Minister for Racing, Grant Robertson, and the Minister responsible for animal welfare, Meka Whaitiri, announced a Government review of the greyhound racing industry. Robertson said he was concerned about track safety and cited "far too many incidents" recently where dogs had died or been injured and said he could not rule out shutting down the industry altogether.

Since January, eight dogs have died and more than 300 have been injured as a result of racing.

"The Government’s review is promising, but every day that dogs are raced, the risk of painful injury is high and death is never far away. To protect dogs, the Minister should immediately halt racing until the review is complete."