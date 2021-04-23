Richie McCaw and Dan Carter at 2021 Halberg Games

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 16:27

ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Decade Richie McCaw joins Opening Ceremony of national three day sports competition for physically disabled young Kiwis

The Halberg Games - a national three day sports competition for young athletes with a physical disability or visual impairment - has officially opened during a ceremony at King’s College in Auckland today with rugby legends and ISPS Handa Ambassadors Richie McCaw ONZ and Dan Carter ONZM joining in the celebrations.

Halberg Ambassador Laura McGoldrick was MC for the Opening Ceremony which included an athlete march and guest speakers including; Deputy Prime Minister Hon Grant Robertson, Halberg Foundation Chief Executive Shelley McMeeken, Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero MNZM and the ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Decade Richie McCaw.

Members of the Halberg Youth Council (a group of young leaders from around the country representing the voices of physically disabled young people ) played key roles in the ceremony, including Thomas Chin who blessed the event with a karakia and Guy Harrison who read the athlete oath and lit the official Games’ flame.

Hosted by the Halberg Foundation, the 2021 Halberg Games has a record number of athletes with 195 representing 13 teams. The athletes will compete for the following regions: Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, ManawatÅ«, Dsport, Tasman, Canterbury, South Canterbury, and Otago/Southland with the support of their local Parafeds and Halberg Advisers.

The event, which was rescheduled from October 2020 due to Covid restrictions will see 20 different sports on offer including swimming, wheelchair basketball, netball, wheelchair rugby and athletics.

The Games is a unique event providing an opportunity for athletes to compete, connect, build confidence, and pursue further opportunities in sports. Two scholarships were also announced at the Opening Ceremony to provide sporting pathways for the athletes.

The ISPS Handa Talent Scholarship will enable six Games’ athletes to compete in national and trans-tasman events while the Sky Sport Emerging Talent Athlete Grant will see two new grants for athletes to use for coaching/equipment to assist in developing their sporting talent.

Alongside the sports there will be a Saturday festival including fun family activities and on Sunday 25 April an ‘ANZAC lap’ will honour fallen soldiers with a silent walk at dawn around the athletics track.

The event will finish with a Closing Ceremony on Sunday 25 April with the presentation of medals and trophies including the Flight Centre Foundation Supporter of the Games, Invacare Moment of the Games, Lindsay Foundation Fair Play Cup along with the prestigious Sir Murray Halberg Cup, for the Most Outstanding Athlete of the Halberg Games.

"The opening of the rescheduled Halberg Games signals significant opportunities to experience the magic of sport through competing, forming friendships and having fun," says Halberg Foundation Chief Executive, Shelley McMeeken.

