Quality Bloodlines in NZB National Weanling Sale Catalogue

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 16:54

Group One stars Jennifer Eccles (NZ) (Rip Van Winkle) and Callsign Mav (NZ) (Atlante) have vividly illustrated the calibre of weanlings that can be found at Karaka, and the catalogue for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Weanling Sale contains plenty of well-credentialled candidates to follow in those footsteps.

The catalogue’s 114 pedigrees feature Group One form as recently as last weekend. Haunui Farm will offer Lot 61, a close relative to their quality staying mare Rondinella (NZ) (Ocean Park).

Lot 61 is one of nine weanlings in the catalogue by Cambridge Stud’s young shuttle stallion sensation Almanzor, who has quickly made a massive impression in this part of the world. His books of mares have been fully subscribed, and he averaged $193,571 with his first crop of yearlings at Karaka 2021 earlier this year.

Weanlings offered in the Sale will be eligible to enter in the lucrative Karaka Million Series featuring two $1 million races available for graduates as two and three-year-olds, plus the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup for the duration of their career.

NZB and New Zealand-based agents will be available to inspect all catalogued weanlings on behalf of prospective buyers, with online bidding services also on offer for international and local buyers who are unable to physically attend the Sale.

