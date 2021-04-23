First winner for Ribchester

|
Haunui Farm shuttle stallion Ribchester scored his first win as a sire when his daughter Ruthin won over 1100m at Keeneland on Thursday.
Trained by Wesley Ward, Ruthin broke sharply and took an early lead, and despite running a little greenly, she won convincingly.
The filly is one of 117 two-year-olds in Ribchester's debut Northern Hemisphere crop.
Ribchester had a stellar career on the track, winning four Group One races on his way to being crowned Champion European Miler as a three and four-year-old.
Ribchester shuttles to Haunui Farm in New Zealand where he served his first book of mares in the 2020 breeding season.
