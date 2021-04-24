Saints spoil Nuggets homecoming party

Saturday, 24 April, 2021 - 22:58

The Wellington Saints have opened the Sal's 2021 season in style, crushing the Go Media Otago Nuggets 95-73 in Dunedin.

It was a game seven years in the making, the Nuggets first home game since 2014, but the party wasn't to last for long. Early buckets to Nuggets' Australian import Geremy McKay and local wing Josh Aitcheson sparked the crowd into life not long after tip-off, before the Saints doused the Edgar Centre atmosphere with a performance as suffocating as it was professional.

Dion Prewster led the way for the Saints, marking his return to the league with a unstoppable 31pt, 5rb, 7ast showing. American import Kerwin Roach had 19pts of his own as the Saints had the game essentially sewn up by half time.

For the Nuggets, returning big man Sam Timmins had 18 points and 9 rebounds, while import guard Isaiah Moss worked hard for his 20 points.

The Saints depth was telling, with coach Zico Coronel using every one of his traveling team members, sending a warning shot across the bow of the league on opening night.

STUFF MVP VOTES

Dion Prewster (Saints) - 10

Kerwin Roach (Saints) - 6

Sam Timmins (Nuggets) - 6

Isaiah Moss (Nuggets) - 5

Tohi Smith-Milner (Saints) - 2

Josh Aitcheson (Nuggets) - 1