Liam Messam and Tom Florence called in as injury replacements

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 12:31

Former All Black and Gallagher Chiefs Co-Captain Liam Messam and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been called in to the Gallagher Chiefs squad as injury replacements. Messam and Florence have been called into the squad following season ending injuries to Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker.

Gallagher Chiefs loose forward Kaylum Boshier sustained a shoulder injury during the Gallagher Chiefs match against the Hurricanes last weekend in Hamilton. Following scans, it has been confirmed he requires shoulder stabilisation surgery. His expected recovery time is six months.

Gallagher Chiefs loose forward Mitchell Karpik sustained a knee injury during training last week. Following further assessment and scans it has been confirmed Karpik will require arthroscopic knee surgery. His expected recovery time is two to three months.

Gallagher Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker has had foot surgery for a plantar plate repair. Parker had surgery on Thursday 15 April and his expected recovery time is six months.