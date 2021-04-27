National glory up for grabs at Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour final

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 12:42

The Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour comes to a close this weekend with the eight best open men’s teams gathering in Auckland to compete for national glory.

The big dance is scheduled to start at 12pm at Eventfinda Stadium on Saturday 1 May, where 32 players from eight teams will take to the court first to get the action rolling.

Basketball New Zealand National Events Manager David Huxford says he’s looking forward to crowning another Tour champion after the competition’s hiatus in 2020.

"I’m relieved to have the 3x3 Quest Final back again after having to cancel last year’s events due to the pandemic. As we know, Covid-19 has a long tail, which also means that we won’t be sending a winning team overseas this year. But, our super-supportive naming rights partner, Rebel Sport, have come to the party with $2,000 of Rebel Sport vouchers for the winning team and a Rebel Sport prize pack.

"The pandemic has not stopped us from ramping up the presentation of the Final, which will be staged indoors at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore using their new LED scoreboards and court.

"There will be some familiar faces back with new team members as well as a few teams that have yet to experience the intensity of the Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Final.

"It’s going to be anyone’s call on who will take out the top honours and prize pack. We have seven qualified teams hailing from Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington and Christchurch as well as a Wildcard entrant, Scam.EXE, who have been long time entrants in the Quest Tour and will also be participating for a second time in the 3x3.EXE League starting in May."

Five of the eight sides taking part in the competition are local courtesy of three of the eight stops on the Tour being within Auckland, one side winning the Tauranga stop and a wildcard team.

3X3 powerhouse, Swish, will represent the West at the final and are led by the experienced Karl Noyer. His combination with Tall Black legend, Kirk Penney, is one to look out for.

Going off collective FIBA points, Bridge rank third in the lead up to the competition decider. The Tauranga leg winners are typified by their 6’8" forward, Rory Fannon, who makes opponents work for their scores around the rim.

North Auckland champions, Calendar Boys 2.0, are perhaps the most talented group entering the fray, with all four of their players having been on rosters at the 2020 Sal’s NBL Showdown - Chris McIntosh (EnviroNZ Franklin Bulls), Reuben Fitzgerald (Sky Tower Auckland Huskies), Theo Johnson (Mike Pero Nelson Giants) and Sam Aruwa (Go Media Otago Nuggets).

Steve’s Team took out the South Auckland stop and will look to stay undefeated on their quest the big prize. If they can keep their opposition’s scoring at bay like they did a few weeks ago, their offense should take care of the rest.

Last but not least out of TÄmaki Makaurau are Wildcard entrants, Scam.EXE. The long-time participants on the Tour have three players who’ve played 3X3 on an international stage, so the magnitude of the moment shouldn’t trouble them.

Rounding out the remainder of the winners are Waitara’s Finest (New Plymouth), 3’s with Fleas (Wellington) and Gimme 5 (Christchurch).

Waitara’s Finest are by far the youngest side set to feature, but you’d be a fool to underestimate them. Their naivety and youthful fearlessness could prove the difference in the crunch.

Out of the nation’s capital is 3’s with Fleas and if their name tells you anything it’s that they’ll make you pay if you give them anything outside. The mobility of the quartet also means you can’t afford to let them get a step in close.

Holding it down for the South Island are Gimme 5, who has two Lincoln University players to keep tabs on. Both Corban Mason and Simon Lafaele roll in fresh off earning a silver medal at this month’s UTSNZ 3x3 Tertiary Champs.

Those unable to watch all 15 games from the Tour’s Final in person will be actually to tune in online via the live stream on Sky Sport Next. Randy from Mai FM will also be the DJ/MC for the event.

Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour Final teams:

Swish - West Auckland

Karl Noyer

Ben Fraser

Marcus Logan

Kirk Penney

Bridge - Tauranga

Philip Borota

Corey Annandale

Rory Fannon

Karl Magon

Calendar Boys 2.0 - North Auckland

Chris McIntosh

Reuben Fitzgerald

Theo Johnson

Sam Aruwa

3’s with Fleas - Wellington

Kaleb Barton

Ben Ross

Harris Stepthen

Cambell Stephen

Gimme 5 - Christchurch

Corban Mason

Jarred Burnett

Simon Lafaele

Ben Bowie

Waitara’s Finest - New Plymouth

Ethan Lehmann

Connor Cummins

Kaya Kupe

Eliath Morresey

Steve’s Team - South Auckland

Vlad Zenin

Beau Haldane

Clark Hughes

Dylan Thompson

Scam.EXE - Wildcard

Connor Woodbridge

Sherif Hassan

Anthony Jones

Jacob Walsh

3X3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2021

Final (Auckland), Eventfinda Stadium, Saturday 1 May

- This final event is only open to the Open Men’s Grade teams that qualified at one of the regional events. No other grades will play at this event.

