Trio back to face North Queensland - Vodafone Warriors

Tohu Harris, Adam Pompey and David Fusitu’a return from injury while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is at fullback and rookie Reece Walsh is in the halves for the Vodafone Warriors’ eighth-round NRL encounter with the North Queensland Cowboys at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday (2.00pm kick-off local time; 4.00pm NZT).

Middle forward Harris was ruled out of the Anzac Day match against Melbourne after failing HIA protocols while Pompey is back after missing the Storm game with an ankle injury picked up late in the 20-14 win over St George Illawarra on April 18.

Fusitu’a has missed the last two matches against Manly Warringah at St George Illawarra with a hamstring injury.

While head coach Nathan Brown has one of his injured centres back on deck, he has lost another option with Marcelo Montoya ruled out this week with a knee injury.

Second rower Josh Curran has been named ahead of a judiciary hearing tonight. The club is contesting the grading of his charge for a tackle on Storm winger George Jennings.

The NRL’s match review committee hit Curran with a grade two careless high tackle charge which the Vodafone Warriors are seeking to have downgraded. If successful Curran will be free to play against the Cowboys; if he’s found guilty he will miss two matches.

In a key feature of the side named, Brown has listed outstanding rookie Walsh at standoff partnering Kodi Nikorima - who is switched to the #7 jersey - with Tuivasa-Sheck back at fullback.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

2.00PM, Sunday, May 2, 2021

Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 DAVID FUSITU’A

3 ADAM POMPEY

4 ROCCO BERRY

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 REECE WALSH

7 KODI NIKORIMA

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 KANE EVANS

11 JOSH CURRAN

12 BEN MURDOCH-MASILA

13 TOHU HARRIS

Interchange:

14 JAZZ TEVAGA 15 LEESON AH MAU

16 BUNTY AFOA

17 BAYLEY SIRONEN

18 JACK MURCHIE

20 SEAN O’SULLIVAN

21 TOM ALE

22 TANIELA OTUKOLO

HEAD COACH | NATHAN BROWN

