Champion rider to help Kiwis fine tune bike skills

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 14:42

There's a right way and a wrong way to go about most things in life and the New Zealand Automobile Association is surely dedicated to the former.

It is with this in mind that the national organisation has just appointed vastly-experienced motorcycling coach Paul Pavletich to take on a role within the organisation as tutor for aspiring bike riders.

The 62-year-old Pavletich, from Ararimu, just south of Auckland, is a multi-time New Zealand road-racing champion, although he insists it's not his skills as a racer that he'll be imparting to New Zealand's growing motorbike community.

"While there may be some skills acquired as a racer that might be useful to know, my job is to teach riders the best way to ride a motorcycle safely on the public road networks and, of course, roads are not race tracks," he said.

Pavletich has already coached more than 3500 students over the last 7 years. These students have gained a good understanding and grounding in the dynamics and control of motorcycles. Pavletich's results speak for themselves.

Starting next month, Pavletich will be working now with the New Zealand Automobile Association (NZAA) and he anticipates achieving even more positive outcomes for young riders heading towards getting their motorcycling licences.

The AA programme works hand-in-glove with the Ride Forever scheme, an Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) initiative, aimed at giving riders sound information and access to training, so they can make better choices.

"We reach out to riders who want to give a boost to their skill base and our focus is on bronze level, or 'urban', riders seeking to earn their first licence. I will be helping to undertake licence testing, give coaching and delivering Ride Forever courses," said Pavletich.

"There is also a $100 rebate offer for riders at silver and gold level status, if they have held a licence for five years, to refresh their skills.

"There are a lot of returning motorcyclists, people who perhaps have not ridden in several years, who want to get back into regular bike riding," said Pavletich, who was also the chief instructor at the Auckland Advanced Riding School for 12 years, the CEO of motorcycle sports governing body in this country, Motorcycling New Zealand, for four years and who is currently also standing for the MNZ presidency this year.

"In my new position contracting to the AA, I will be sharing techniques, working alongside other AA instructors in helping to make New Zealand roads a safer place and New Zealand bike riders more confident and accomplished."

The ACC Ride Forever programme aligns perfectly with AA Driving School's goals of making New Zealand roads safer and Pavletich has been signed up to deliver the Ride Forever programme in Auckland, Waihi and Cambridge.

Information about AA Motorcycle Training can be found at https://www.aa.co.nz/drivers/motorcycle-training/

Riders can sign up for a Ride Forever course with the AA by visiting https://www.aa.co.nz/drivers/motorcycle-training/ride-forever/

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com