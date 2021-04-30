Yearn the headline act in Autumn Online Broodmare Sale

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 12:11

Group Two winning Savabeel mare Yearn is the headline act in the quality 37 lot Autumn Online Broodmare Sale on Gavelhouse Plus.

Recently retired, Yearn won the Gr.2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) and is Group One placed over a mile. Adding precocity to her page, she is out of the juvenile winning Danehill mare Princess Uno.

"We’re very pleased with how this concept was received by vendors and we have a solid catalogue with a bit of European flair plus Australian sires and our own NZ suffix featuring heavily," gavelhouse.com representative Harry King said.

"This should help garner plenty of interest considering two of the three highest priced yearlings at Sydney Easter and the highest on the Gold Coast this year were out of Kiwi mares."

Other highlights include:

Arija - out of a Group One winner in The Mighty Lions, Arija is a half-sister to the dam of star Contributer three-year-old Lion’s Roar.

Dancing Attendance - a half-sister to Precedence and closely related to Tavistock, Dancing Attendance is a Group placed Danehill Dancer mare who is in foal to Contributer.

Dariana - Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m) winning Redoute’s Choice mare who is the dam of two winners to date.

Destined - dam of NZB Filly of the Year Fix offered with a positive cover to Almanzor.

Enide - a winning European mare with a high-class international pedigree offered with a positive Almanzor cover.

Exquisite Choice - a four-time winning Redoute’s Choice mare offered in foal to Contributer.

Other covering sires in the catalogue include Belardo, Charm Spirit, Darci Brahma, Eminent, Ocean Park, Per Incanto, Rageese, Shamexpress, Time Test, Turn Me Loose, U S Navy Flag and Vadamos while there are foals at foot by Turn Me Loose and Vadamos.

In addition to the Autumn Online Broodmare Sale, gavelhouse.com also have live a 46 lot mixed bloodstock auction. Bidding in this sale closes from 7pm Monday at gavelhouse.co.nz while the Broodmare Sale ends from 7pm on Wednesday 5 May at plus.gavelhouse.com

To bid in the Gavelhouse Plus Sale you must have your registration set up well before the sale closes. If you have any questions about the process get in touch with the team via info@gavelhouse.com or call +64 9 296 4436