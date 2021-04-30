Nikorima commits to Vodafone Warriors for 2022

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 16:09

Playmaker Kodi Nikorima has recommitted to the Vodafone Warriors by agreeing to stay with the club for the 2022 NRL season.

The 27-year-old Kiwi international, originally signed from the Brisbane Broncos midway through the 2019 season, had an option in his favour for next year.

"It’s great news for the club that Kodi has executed his option," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"His decision to stay will give our playmakers some stability as they forge new combinations and will help in our goal to be a consistent, high-performing team in the NRL."

Nikorima needs just three points to reach 200 points for his career when the Vodafone Warriors face North Queensland at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday.

"I love being at this club and I feel I’ve improved my play in my time here," said Nikorima.

"I look forward to being a senior player and helping our team improve and challenge the top teams. Now my immediate future is settled I look forward to playing my best footy."

Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown said Nikorima has more to offer the team.

"I have a lot of faith in Kodi and I’m glad his future is settled for next season," he said.

"Now we can concentrate on us winning games and being consistent. "Kodi’s a popular and important member of our squad and I’m sure it will give the group a big lift knowing he has been secured for another season."

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said Nikorima’s move underlined the club’s progress.

"Kodi’s commitment for 2022 is another great sign for our club," he said. "This is more good news for our members and fans as we continue to move into a wonderful chapter in Vodafone Warriors history."

Nikorima, who made his NRL debut in 2015, has now played 126 NRL matches while he also has 15 Test appearances for the Kiwis.