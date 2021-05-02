Swifts win extra-time thriller against Firebirds in Brisbane

Sunday, 2 May, 2021 - 19:09

The greatest rivalry in club netball is alive and well as the NSW Swifts and Queensland Firebirds delivered an extra-time humdinger in Round 1 of Suncorp Super Netball at Brisbane's Nissan Arena on Sunday.

Playing 25 years after they first met, the old guard of the game put on a show which didn't disappoint when it came to drama and intensity.

The Swifts will leave the Sunshine State with the competition points after finishing the stronger in 'fifth-quarter' additional time, showing poise at the death to register a 69-66 victory.

There have been many classics between the sides down the years, most notably the back-to-back Grand Finals in 2015 and 2016, but this game was right up there too. In the end, the flawless 100 percent shooting (49/49) from Sam Wallace was the foundation of the win.

The Swifts looked by for the stronger side in the first half but their opponents grew in stature as the contest progressed and it took a cluch Helen Housby shot to force additional minutes at the end of regular time.

Swifts head coach Briony Akle said she was delighted that extra time was played because both sides wanted a winner.

"That was one of the best games of netball you'll see and for it to finish in a draw wouldn't have been what either side would've wanted.

"The Firebirds and Swifts are massive rivals and I am so happy to see the rivalry back to where it once was.

"I felt we had composure at the death when we needed it and we had players like Helen Housby smiling before extra time because they knew what they had to do - players like her and our team have been there before."

An early stepping call against Gretel Bueta gave the Swifts the first break of the game but scrambling in the midcourt from Gabi Simpson and Lara Dunkley soon had the Firebirds back on level terms.

Pressure from Maddy Turner forced Kim Ravallion into a loose pass midway through the opening quarter, and that allowed Wallace and Housby to put the visitors two up. That error was then compounded by a stray Bueta pass and the Swifts had a three-goal advantage heading into the Super Shot period.

Housby sunk the first two-pointer of the afternoon as the Swifts captialised on sloppy play from the Queenslanders, but Tippah Dwan returned fire and heading to the break NSW led 18-13.

The six-time Premiers made a commanding start to the second quarter, swarming in defence and producing crisp passing in attack. Akle's troops were first to every loose ball and halfway through the period they had an eight-goal lead.

Stepping calls against Natalie Haythornthwaite and Housby gave Queensland the turnovers they were desperately seeking to stay in touch and they were soon within three again.

It was brilliant five minutes of netball before halftime as both sides took the risk-reward approach. Dwan was in good rage from the two-point zone but Houbsy responded in kind, while Wallace was pragmatic when taking single goals from under the post.

A Sarah Klau intercept was key in the the final plays as it allowed her side maintain a five-goal lead at the big break.

Maddy Proud and Turner produced some uncharacteristic poor passing in the opening exchanges of the second half and Romelda Aike was quick to pounce as her side worked the ball up the court.

Suddenly the Swifts were rattled and passes weren't sticking. A five-goal lead had been turned into a three-goal deficit and all the pressure was on the 2019 Premiers.

Akle called a time-out and it had the desired effect. Sophie Garbin came on at GA to give Housby a rest and the taller target gave the Swifts find an easier route to goal.

The three-time Premier Firebirds didn't look as sharp towards the end of the quarter with passes not going to hand, and NSW brought some control back into their game. Wallace was a steadying presence in the goal circle as the Swifts retook the lead (three goals) before the final break.

The sides traded goals for much of the fourth quarter but a missed Garbin shot let Queensland back in and when Bueta shot twice from two-goal range the Firebirds had the lead.

It was another mad scramble at the end of regular time as the Swifts sought a turnover to give themselves a shot. Come the moment, come the player and Klau stepped up to deliver as the Swifts quickly converted their possession and Housby held her nerve.

In added time the Swifts played smart and streetwise netball. They played the clock and frustrated their long-time rivals to hold on.

Next up a trip to Perth for a repeat of last year's Semi Final against West Coast Fever.

Quarter by quarter scores

SWIFTS | Q1: 18, Q2: 35 (17), Q3: 48 (13), Q4: 64 (16), Added Time: 69 (5)

FIREBIRDS | Q1: 13, Q2: 30 (17), Q3: 45 (15), Q4: 64 (19), Added Time: 66 (2)

Starting Teams

SWIFTS | GS Sam Wallace, GA Helen Housby, WA Natalie Haythornthwaite, C Maddy Proud, WD Paige Hadley, GD Maddy Turner, GK Sarah Klau

Reserves used: Lauren Moore, Sophie Garbin

FIREBIRDS | GS Romelda Aiken, GA Gretel Bueta, WA Lara Dunkley, C Kim Ravaillion, WD Gabi Simpson, GD Kim Jenner, GK Tara Hinchliffe

Reserves used: Tippah Dwan, Jemma Mi Mi, Rudi Ellis

MVP: Sam Wallace (Swifts)