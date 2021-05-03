Berry's contract extended until 2024 - Vodafone Warriors

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 14:38

Exciting outside back Rocco Berry has signed a contract extension with the Vodafone Warriors until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The 19-year-old Masterton-born Berry’s new deal comes on the back of him making his NRL debut against Melbourne on Anzac Day and backing it up with his first NRL try in yesterday’s 24-20 win over North Queensland in Gosford.

Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown says the son of former All Black Marty Berry is a key player in the club’s future.

"Rocco has done everything right since pre-season and fully deserved his NRL debut against the Storm," said Brown. "His form in the trials and for our feeder club Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup has been very impressive.

"He’s still new to the game with just a handful of rugby league appearances so far but he clearly has so much to offer. He’s a terrific trainer and has a great desire to improve. He’s a pleasure to coach and has a big part to play in our club’s future."

Berry was signed when he was excelling for St Patrick’s Silverstream College in Wellington’s First XV competition in 2018.

"Rocco has been a standout since the first moment I laid eyes on him. I always said it was a matter of when he played NRL, not if," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"He comes from an outstanding family and has been a pleasure to have in our club since his arrival.

"It’s exciting to lock him in long term. He is an integral part of our planning as we build for the future and is equally a key player for our present."

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said Berry’s long-term deal is another example of the club’s strategy to cover all recruitment needs.

"We have said all along we are planning for now, short term and our long-term future. Rocco fits all of the above - quality player and person who fits all the criteria we want at our club," he said.

Berry represented the Vodafone Warriors at the NRL Nines in Perth last year and also played in the club’s first-grade trial against Melbourne in Palmerston North.

He made his New South Wales Cup debut against Newcastle in the only round played in the competition before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it cancellation.

He spent the rest of the 2020 campaign training with the Vodafone Warriors while they were based in Australia.

Berry appeared in the club’s only 2021 NRL trial against Gold Coast in Lismore in February. He has been used in the centres for Redcliffe this season, scoring two tries in the Dolphins’ 30-28 first-round win over the Mackay Cutters.