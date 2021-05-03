Savabeel heads Waikato Stud stallion roster

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 18:40

New Zealand Champion sire Savabeel will once again headline an impressive stallion roster at Waikato Stud for the forthcoming breeding season where he will stand for a fee of $100,000+gst.

Savabeel has now sired 23 Group One winners and 114 stakes winners with his progeny earnings topping NZ$122 million globally.

The venerable son of Zabeel is the current leading Australasian sire of stakes winners with 18 winners of 29 races including four Group One winners including Probabeel, Mo’unga, Concert Hall and Amarelinha.

Savabeel is on track to record his seventh consecutive Champion New Zealand Sire title, seventh Dewar Award, and sixth Centaine award.

He will once again be joined at the Matamata thoroughbred nursery by Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) winner Super Seth, five-time Group One winner Ocean Park, Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) winner Tivaci, and Group One performer Ardrossan.

Super Seth attracted a high quality full book of 130 mares for his debut season last year.

It comprised 27 Group winners, including 11 at Group One level - another 10 were

Listed winners. A further 18 mares were dams of Group winners.

Super Seth’s service fee in 2021 remains unchanged at $35,000+gst.

Proven Group One sire Ocean Park has enjoyed another strong year and his service fee for 2021 is $30,000+gst.

Triple Group One winner Kolding the poster child for Ocean Park, and recently landed the Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m), a race won 12 months earlier by Ocean Park’s daughter Tofane.

With less than five crops of racing age, Ocean Park’s progeny have won more races

(447) from fewer runners when compared with Savabeel (400 races) at the same stage and he extolled his versatility when Ocean Billy won the Gr.1 Auckland Cup (3200m) in March.

High Chaparral’s Group One winning son Tivaci’s service for his fourth season remains unchanged for 2021 at $12,500+gst.

Tivaci’s first and second crop of yearlings made more than five times his service fee, selling up to $500,000 in the sales ring.

Ardrossan, a Group One performed son of Redoute’s Choice, completes the roster and stands at an unchanged 2021 service fee of $3,000+gst.

Waikato Stud has enjoyed one of its best season’s to date on the track, with the WS brand being carried to Group One success by Probabeel (Epsom Handicap, 1600m; and Futurity Stakes, 1400m), Aegon (NZ 2000 Guineas, 1600m), Amarelinha (NZ Oaks, 2400m) and Mo’unga (Rosehill Guineas, 2000m).

The Chittick family’s famed stud has bred a total of 18 black-type winners to date in the current season, with three months still remaining.