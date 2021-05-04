David Fusitu’a 'has hamstring issues'

|
Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has tonight countered media reports suggesting winger David Fusitu’a is battling wellbeing issues.
Fusitu’a has missed the Vodafone Warriors’ last two NRL matches with a hamstring injury and has again been omitted for Sunday’s clash against Manly Warringah.
"The fact is David has an ongoing hamstring issue that’s more complex than we thought and it’s still being fully assessed," said George.
"He won’t be physically fit to play in the near future."
