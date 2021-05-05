Hall of Fame honours for Sir Peter Vela, Mufhasa (NZ) and Starcraft (NZ)

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 18:00

An enormously influential career spanning more than 40 years in the New Zealand thoroughbred industry was recognised and celebrated in Hamilton

Hall of Fame Honours for Mufhasa (NZ) and Starcraft (NZ)

A pair of champion racehorses bought at Karaka for a combined total of only $130,000 have been enshrined in New Zealand racing history with induction into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame.

Mufhasa (NZ) (Pentire) and Starcraft (NZ) (Soviet Star) were among the 2021 inductees celebrated during a dinner at SkyCity Hamilton on Sunday evening.

Between them, the pair won 15 Group One races in multiple countries, earning a total of more than $6 million in stakes - almost 50 times their combined purchase price at Karaka.

Sir Peter Vela Inducted into New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame

An enormously influential career spanning more than 40 years in the New Zealand thoroughbred industry was recognised and celebrated in Hamilton on Sunday night with Sir Peter Vela’s induction into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame.

Through decades of dedication, passion and expert judgement, Sir Peter earned a proud record of producing countless quality performers on the world thoroughbred stage - including a long line of his own high-class home-bred fillies and mares, racing in the distinctive Pencarrow blue and white hooped colours.

Sir Peter Vela's passion for thoroughbreds and influence on the New Zealand industry extends beyond Pencarrow with ownership of the country's premier thoroughbred auction company, New Zealand Bloodstock, situated at Karaka, South Auckland and purchased from Wrightson Bloodstock Limited in January 1997.

The company, its world-class sale complex and its annual National Yearling Sales Series and Ready to Run Sale have all earned high international esteem throughout the ensuing years.

