Pulse comeback mum living her shooting dream

Thinking her time was probably done, shooter Te Amo Amaru-Tibble has put her years of netball-accrued savvy to productive use after returning to Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse following a long hiatus.

Last turning out for the Pulse in 2017, the inaugural year of the ANZ Premiership, Amaru-Tibble has come back from the cold in 2021, enhancing her presence with some stellar contributions where she is tracking favourably, statistically, as one of the best-performed goal attacks.

That’s all, initially, after expecting to play a lesser role from the bench but things changed quickly when Ameliaranne Ekenasio went on extended medical leave.

I was expecting to come in and maybe have a quarter here and there,’’ she said. But to be honest, it’s any shooter’s dream to come in and either be paired with Aliyah Dunn or Ameliaranne Ekenasio. I mean, what a dream.’’

And in Dunn, she has found a willing and like-minded cohort. Having never met before, the pair has since found out they are related through Dunn’s Southland-based grandmother, who comes from Tibble stock on the East Coast, the shooting duo sharing NgÄti Porou family connections.

I love playing with Aliyah. She’s really an unsung hero, the stuff she does out the back makes the stuff in the front so much easier,’’ Amaru-Tibble said.

It was pretty quick for me to find the link with her. We have similar temperaments and we’re both kind of cruisy, so sometimes we need a bit of a gee-up.’’

Spontaneous bursts of laughter and a light-hearted demeanour come naturally to Amaru-Tibble which is probably just as well after finding herself returning to a new age of elite level netball.

Playing for the Pulse in 2008-11 and 2016 in the former trans-Tasman league, the 1.82m Amaru-Tibble also played for the NZU16, NZU18, NZU19 basketball teams and was a junior Tall Fern. She has continued to play club netball and basketball in the intervening years.

Having to adapt after a long time away has been a big challenge but age has gifted her the most valuable of commodities, street-smarts.

My body has been moving (club play) but this opportunity has definitely come out of left field,’’ she said. It’s tough but it’s an awesome opportunity and I’m thankful I get to have another go.

I have found it a lot faster. The girls are so much stronger, the level’s really gone up a few notches and I think that’s led from the top, from the Silver Ferns, who are really pushing the boundaries and leading from the front. You can definitely feel it across all teams.

It might be the age too, (Amaru-Tibble turns 32 next week), but I’ve had to put in a lot more extras to get in a position to be on the court.

You can’t commit this many hours to a training programme like this and not enjoy it, you have to enjoy it.’’

One of three mums in the team alongside Ekenasio and defender Kelera Nawai, Amaru-Tibble has two daughters Mereana, 9, and Ngawhata, 7.

And if being a mother and semi-professional netballer wasn’t enough on her plate, Amaru Tibble also finds time to teach three days a week at Te Rangihiroa Ngati Toa School in Porirua.

After a win and two bonus point losses, the Pulse meet the Northern Mystics in Wellington on Monday.

The two games we’ve lost so far, we didn’t have good starts and we’ve proved in both that we can do the catch-up but this week, let’s not have to do the catch-up and really start with a bang in the first quarter,’’ was Amaru-Tibble’s simple approach to posting a second win.

