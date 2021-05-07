Semi Final defeat the motivation for NSW Swifts against Fever

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 12:59

A tough away win in Round 1 was a great start to the NSW Swifts' 2021 Suncorp Super Netball campaign, but now the long trip to Perth looms large.

The West Coast Fever, who gained revenge for their 2020 Grand Final defeat to the Melbourne Vixens last weekend, looked in menacing form in opening round and will be intent on registering a third win in a row against the Swifts on Saturday night.

The West Australians ended the Swifts' hopes of back-to-back Premierships at the Semi-Final stage last year, storming home in the second half to dethrone Briony Akle's troops.

However the Swifts were well on top in the first half of that game, so Akle knows her players have the measure of West Coast when they play to their potential.

"I have never been in a dressing room so quiet and dejected after losing that Semi Final," she said.

"When you play to your best but are defeated you can accept it, but we threw away so much possession in that game towards the end, and had such a commanding lead that we let slip, that I still think about it.

"Taking nothing away from Fever, they were worthy winners in the end and very nearly won the whole competition, but I feel we didn't reward the work of our defence in that game who did such a brilliant job against Jhaniele Fowler, in particular.

"If any game embodied our 2020 campaign I think that was it; brilliant in patches but not consistent. Fever under Stacey Marinkovich are a top side with world-class players all over the court, and we didn't show up like we needed to in those last 30 minutes.

"Against the Vixens last weekend Fever showed they haven't missed a beat in the off-season, but we've gone to Perth and won in recent times so we know what it takes."

The Fever will be deducted 12 competition points from their total at the end of the regular season as punishment for salary cap breaches in recent years.

Akle says that doesn't make them any less dangerous or committed for the 2021 season.

"I think we saw last weekend that they mean business as they dominated a champion Vixens side desperate to win their first home game as Premiers in the Super Netball era.

"A lot of people have opinions on the salary breaches and punishments handed out, which is good as we need debate to keep our sport honest. But what's done is done, there's been a line in the sand we all know the playing field we're on.

"At Swifts we have our destiny in our own hands and that's what we'll focus on - looking at things any other way means you're not honest with yourself.

"To us Fever are the team who knocked us out in Finals and we have a huge respect for them, but we've got motivation to make up for last year."

The Fever and Swifts meet in Round 2 of Super Netball at Perth's RAC Arena on Saturday at 8pm (AET). The game will be broadcast live on Telstra TV and Telstra's Netball Live App.

Match Notes

When the teams last met in the Minor Semi Final last season the Fever defeated the Swifts 67-62.

The Fever lead the Super Netball head-to-head with five wins to the Swifts' four. When the teams previously met in the ANZ Championship (2008-2016) the Swifts led the head-to-head 14-4.

The Fever has won the past two meetings between the teams.

The Fever are coming off a 65-51 win over the Vixens in Melbourne in Round 1.

The Swifts are coming off a 69-66 extra time victory over the Firebirds in Brisbane in Round 1, the first Suncorp Super Netball match decided in extra time.

This will be the Fever’s first Super Netball match in Perth since Round 13, 2019.

