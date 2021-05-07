Local talent recognised as finalists announced for Dominion Post awards

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 15:22

Amelia Kerr, Lewis Clerburt, Jackie Kiddle, Josh Junior, Ardie Savea and Ameliaranne Ekenasio are some of the names in the running for Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the Dominion Post Sport and Recreation Awards for 2021.

59 finalists have been named across 11 categories for this year’s awards, which will be celebrating achievements from the past two years.

"This will be a particularly special edition of the awards with last year’s event having to be postponed due to Covid-19," said Phil Gibbons, CEO of Nuku Ora who have been organising the awards for over 20 years "With more than 170 nominations to consider, across two years of achievements, the result is an incredible list of finalists. Such a response is a testament to the positive impact that sport and recreation makes in the greater Wellington region."

The finalists and winners are selected by an independent panel of distinguished judges who come from a range of backgrounds including elite and community sport, journalism and business.

Now in their 41st year, these awards serve to acknowledge, promote, and celebrate the contribution that sport and recreation makes to the wider Wellington community. For the first time, the awards have opened up this year to celebrate community initiatives and contributions to active recreation as well as sport.

"Physical activity and health and wellbeing are inherently connected, so this year Nuku Ora is excited to have the opportunity to celebrate not only sporting success but also recreation and community-based initiative that focus on getting people active across the region," said John Grieve, Nuku Ora Event Director. "The range of quality nominations and finalists this year across all 11 categories reflect the diversity and vibrancy throughout our communities, and it’s been great to see the community get on board and support the changes to this year’s awards."

Four Wellington sporting "Legends" will also be announced and inducted on the evening, with plaques being installed in the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie in recognition of their contribution to sport in the region.

The award’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday 23 June at the TSB Arena in Wellington and includes a formal gala dinner with entertainment and a guest speaker. Limited tickets are available for purchase.

To see the full list of finalists, vote in the Personality category, or to purchase function tickets, go to www.wellingtonsportsawards.co.nz