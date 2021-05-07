Vodafone Warriors and Dragon create 'biggest ever' kiwi coast party

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 18:51

Defending premiers the Melbourne Storm and legendary New Zealand rock band Dragon will join the Vodafone Warriors on centre stage when the club hosts The Great Big Kiwi Coast Party at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday, June 13.

The coast’s biggest one-day entertainment extravaganza will kick off with an hour-long show from Dragon before climaxing with the battle between fierce rivals Melbourne and the Vodafone Warriors. "We’re putting on a huge party as our gesture of appreciation for the people of the Central Coast region who have been such wonderful hosts," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We can’t put into words what this community has done for us since the day we arrived last May when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height.

"Now it’s our turn to thank them and what better way to do so than with The Great Big Kiwi Coast Party.

"We’d like to leave a lasting impression on the Central Coast in the same way the people and the community have on our organisation. We want to see a capacity crowd in to create a real sense of celebration."

George said it was especially exciting securing ARIA Hall of Famers Dragon to perform a hits-laden one-hour show.

"While the day will be anchored around having the 2020 NRL premiers Melbourne Storm in town, we’re absolutely pumped to have Dragon on the programme’" said George.

"We’re looking to make this the largest concert staged at Central Coast Stadium, topping the 10,000-strong crowd at Lionel Richie’s show in 2018." It doesn’t stop with the NRL game and Dragon, though.

"Gates will open at 10.00am and fans arriving at the venue will be greeted by a unique Kiwi experience and a spirit of mateship enjoyed between our two great countries," said George.

"The Vodafone Warriors have come to embody that bond better than any other franchise through the diversity of our team and our club as a whole."

Game day activations will include performing artists spread throughout the entertainment precinct, specialist food stations and distinct activity spaces for kids, young and old.

Tickets for the Great Big Kiwi Coast Party will go on sale on Monday, May 10 through Ticketek.