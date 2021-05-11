Beauden seeking more Cup glory - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 16:26

Beauden will be out to end his season on a high when he heads to Rotorua on Saturday.

The Team Rogerson-trained gelding has won four of his last six starts, including the Gr.2 Awapuni Gold Cup (2000m) and Gr.3 Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m), and showed he was up to the best in New Zealand when placing fourth behind Melody Belle in the Gr.1 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes (2000m) in March.

"The track was a little bit chippy (at Riccarton last start), he didn’t like it, but he showed how good he is," said Graeme Rogerson, who trains in partnership with his wife Debbie.

"And he was very impressive at Awapuni the start before."

Beauden will be looking to add further stakes success to his resume when he contests the Gr.3 Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup (2200m) this weekend.

Arawa Park was rated a Slow8 on Tuesday morning, with showers forecast over the next couple of days.

Beauden has won and placed on Slow tracks, but Rogerson said he doesn’t want to see the track deteriorate any further.

"The drier the better for him, but we will see what happens," he said.

Beauden is unbeaten over 2200m, having won two editions of the Listed Marton Cup, and Rogerson sees no reason why his charge can’t extend that record this weekend.

"He has won both of his starts over 2200m, so the distance won’t be a problem for him," he said.

Saturday will be Beauden’s final hit-out of the season and Rogerson has his eyes on Melbourne feature racing in the spring with the rising seven-year-old.

While yet to finalise plans with breeder-owner Joan Egan, Rogerson is leaning towards bypassing the Hawke’s Bay Triple Crown and solely focus on Melbourne later this year.

"He is going to go out for a spell and hopefully get ready for the spring in Melbourne," Rogerson said.

"I don’t think he will head to Hastings, but I will discuss it with Joan. At this stage we are looking at the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

"But we will play it by ear and see how he comes back.

"I think he will stay and he deserves his chance at a good race."