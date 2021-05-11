Lost And Running shooting for the stars - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 16:33

Lost And Running will get his first opportunity at stakes level on Saturday when he contests the Listed Luskin Star Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill.

The Per Incanto four-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in his career, winning five of his six starts, and finishing runner-up in the other.

While victorious on a Good4 track at Randwick last month, trainer John O’Shea is pleased to see the Rosehill track rated a Heavy8 on Tuesday ahead of his gelding’s first tilt over 1300m, with rain forecast ahead of the weekend.

"Rosehill can get a little firm and the fact there will be the fire out of it on Saturday will be fantastic for him," O’Shea told SENTrack.

"I think from now on the tracks don’t dry as we head towards winter. We had so much rain last week and we have these cool mornings with plenty of dew on the ground, there’s just not an opportunity for them to dry.

"They will probably remain with the fire out of them for the rest of the season."

O’Shea was pleased with Lost And Running’s track work on Tuesday morning, and he is pleased with his charge ahead of the weekend.

"He worked beautifully on the Kensington track this morning. We are really happy with what he did going into Saturday’s race," O’Shea said.

Meanwhile, O’Shea is excited about lining up fellow Kiwi-bred Cotehele over 1400m at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.

The son of Tavistock won impressively on debut over 1300m at Newcastle last month and a solid performance on Wednesday could result in a trip to Brisbane.

"He has given every indication that he is a nice colt and tomorrow is another step forward for him," O’Shea said. "Hopefully he can continue his winning way and lay a foundation to head to Queensland.

"He looks to have improved nicely going into tomorrow’s race.

"He is a really athletic horse. He is not a horse we do a lot with at home. You get him into a nice rhythm and he sort of does the rest himself.

"It’s a good trait for a young two-year-old to have."

Cotehele was purchased by O’Shea out of Valachi Downs’ 2020 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $100,000.