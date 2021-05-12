Charles Road retired - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 17:24

Quality stayer Charles Road has been retired.

The seven-year-old gelding acquitted himself well in Australasia’s staying features, headlined by his victory in the Gr.2 Chairman’s Quality (2600m) at Randwick three years ago.

Raced as Sir Charles Road in Australia, the son of Myboycharlie also placed in the Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) and Gr.1 Metropolitan (2400m), and ran seventh in the Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).

On home soil, he boasts victories in the Gr.3 City Of Auckland Cup (2400m) and Gr.3 Manawatu Classic (2000m), and was runner-up in the Gr.1 Auckland Cup (3200m) at his second-to-last start.

Raced by David Archer, Charles Road won six races and was crowned Champion New Zealand stayer for the 2017-18 season.

"It is a sad day for the camp with his retirement," said Andrew Scott, who trained the gelding in partnership with Lance O’Sullivan.

"He has certainly been a tough racehorse for us over the last few years. He has taken us on an incredible journey to all the big carnivals.

"He has never disappointed, he always raced up to a high level and against the very best in Australia. He has always acquitted himself so well.

"He will be sorely missed by all the team."

While he will be missed by the staff at Wexford Stables, Scott said he will enjoy retirement under the care of a familiar face.

"Leanne Jackson, who took him to Sydney and Melbourne, she is giving him a home down at Carterton," Scott said.

"She bought a little farmlet down there and has built him a stable. She has bought him about six different rugs and five different head collars. He is going to get the best retirement." - NZ Racing Desk