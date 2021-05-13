Plenty of investment opportunities at NZB weanling sale - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 13 May, 2021 - 17:46

New Zealand Bloodstock’s dedicated National Weanling Sale, set to be held this Friday 14 May, is a prime opportunity for astute judges to purchase their next lucrative pinhooking investment.

Over the last few editions of NZB weanling sessions, pinhooked purchases have fetched significantly higher prices upon their return to the sale ring just a few months later at the National Yearling Sales Series.

NZB’s Bloodstock Sales Manager Danny Rolston recognises the prospects for pinhookers who purchase through NZB sales.

"There are numerous opportunities for buyers wishing to pinhook at all ends of the weanling market in this particular sale," he said.

"For some purchasers, investing at a moderately low cost in comparison to the returns that pinhooked weanling purchases make as yearlings is an enticing prospect.

"There are also opportunities for buyers wishing to make more lucrative investments, with a number of top New Zealand consignors investing in a premium level of stock, and enjoying profitable rewards."

All weanlings offered at the National Weanling Sale will be eligible for the lucrative Karaka Million Series featureing two $1 million races available to graduates as two and three-year-olds, plus the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup for the duration of their career.

View the full catalogue here.

Kurabui continues unbeaten streak

Kiwi-bred mare Kurabui kept her undefeated record intact at Pakenham on Wednesday when winning over 1400m under the guidance of leading Melbourne jockey Jamie Kah.

It was the third victory for the half-sister to talented stayer Surprise Baby, and trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr believe she has a bright future.

"She is a beautiful mare. You love it when they come back first-up, up a grade, and win like that over a short trip," Kent told Racing.com.

"She is bound to go further. It was obviously a beautiful ride. She had every chance, but to extend and win by three lengths was quite impressive in the end."

Initially purchased as a yearling out of Rich Hill Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock May Sale draft for $1,000, Kurabui was later purchased out of the paddock as an untried filly by bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo.

"I knew she was in a paddock in Te Awamutu and Surprise Baby was going so well, so I went to have a look at her," Cataldo said.

"Proisir was on the rise and she was a nice filly. She hadn’t trialled, but she looked like she could grow into something.

"Mick and Michael were willing to take the punt on her and it has worked out well."

Melbourne riding stint for McKay

With the quieter winter months approaching, jockey Shaun McKay has elected to head across to Melbourne to experience Victorian racing first-hand.

He will make his Australian riding debut at Cranbourne on Friday night and he is looking forward to the new venture.

"I’m pretty happy to be here," he told Racing.com. "New Zealand is quiet at the moment for the winter and a lot of my horses have gone out for a spell, so I thought I would come over to Melbourne and give it a crack.

"I am looking to come over for three months and see how it goes."

The Group One-winning jockey has always wanted to ply his trade across the ditch, and he thought the timing was right to give it a go.

"If I go well, the prizemoney here is amazing and I will see how it goes in the next three months and if it goes good, I can think about that (staying)," he said.

"I can ride light (54kg) and I consider myself as dedicated and I like to give horses every chance and I guess trainers quite like that."