War Decree fee unchanged

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 13:45

Inglewood Stud’s young stallion War Decree, a son of War Front, will stand the 2021 season at an unchanged fee of $4,500+GST.

"His yearlings sold through the ring averaged nearly $60,000 this year," said Inglewood Stud’s Gus Wigley.

"That’s a tremendous return on the $6,500 he stood for in his first season. Buyers of his stock included some of Australasia’s best judges, including Roger James, Guy Mulcaster, Paul Moroney, Bruce Perry, Paul Willets, Paul Chow and Debbie Rogerson among others."

A son of one of the world’s leading active sires in War Front, War Decree was himself an outstanding juvenile in England winning the Gr.2 Vintage Stakes (1400m) at Goodwood. His winning time was the second fastest in the race’s illustrious history, over a second faster than last season's record breaking two-year-old Pinatubo in similar going.

"War Decree's credentials are very well rounded to make a stallion and in addition to leaving a really consistent line-up of types, he’s a tremendously fertile stallion," Wigley said.

"Last year all but three of the mares he covered had a positive pregnancy test. He’s covered nearly 250 mares in his first three seasons at stud and so he’s really well placed to make his mark as his first crop hit racetracks this coming season.

"Last year we dropped the fee to $4,500 due to the implications of Covid-19 at the time and we had a great response at that fee with some lovely mares booked in so we’ve decided to keep him at the same $4,500 fee again this coming season. Bookings are already rolling in on the back of his great sales season and the way they’ve handled their early racetrack education."