Northland Rugby Chair says Bankers Forsyth Barr proposal a 'shameful distraction'

Friday, 14 May, 2021 - 16:45

Andrew Ritchie, the Chairman of the Northland Rugby Union says Investment Bankers Forsyth Barr’s proposal is an unfortunate and shameful distraction that lacks the substance to deliver the benefits to grassroots New Zealand rugby of the existing Silver Lake deal.

Ritchie says by contrast the Silver Lake deal ensures a very bright future for New Zealand Rugby at all levels from the country’s best representative players to the grassroots communities in the Heartland.

"This is about delivering so much more than just the significantly higher sum of money going to all levels of New Zealand rugby in the Silver Lake proposal but also the benefits of a global sports distribution network that will elevate rugby to levels we have never experienced before and open new opportunities including for the Women’s game.

Ritchie says Forsyth Barr should be ashamed of leading some players and the public down the proverbial garden path with half-baked ideas they know are not as good for the future of New Zealand rugby.

"I think this side show spin is more about Forsyth Barr than it is about what is truly good for the future of rugby. All they have presented is a lot of puffery which will amount to nothing except leaving rugby communities a lot worse off, "says Ritchie.

Ritchie adds the New Zealand Rugby and Silver Lake proposal also will bring a host of other benefits to grassroots rugby.

"We know at Northland Rugby that the Silver Lake deal will also enable us to introduce programmes to raise even further the skill levels of all our players from representative to a community level, through to investing in new technologies to assist the growth of rugby and platforms to take our national game to new, wider audience segments."