Clash of 2019 and 2020 Premiers a fitting game for Swifts return

Saturday, 15 May, 2021 - 11:59

It's been a long time in the making but the NSW Swifts finally return to Sydney on Sunday for their first home game since 2019.

The last time the Swifts played in the Harbour City was the 2019 Preliminary Final when they beat the Melbourne Vixens before winning the Grand Final in Brisbane a week later.

The Vixens are back in town this weekend and this time they arrive as Premiers meaning the champions of the past two seasons are set to go head to head in the Swifts' first game at their new home of Ken Rosewall Arena.

The six-time Premier Swifts have been on the road for the first two rounds of Suncorp Super Netball, beating the Firebirds in extra time in Brisbane, and then just falling short at the death against the Fever in Perth. However, playing in front of a home crowd is something shooter Sophie Garbin can't wait for.

"When we were in the hub in Queensland last year we really missed the support of our own fans and how they give us a lift when we need it," she said.

"It has been amazing to play in front of fans over the past two rounds, even though most of them were against us, but this weekend we get to play in front of our own and it's going to be really special.

"That we get to play at our new home with a record number of members in our 25th year means it's going to be fantastic."

The Vixens, who lost captain Liz Watson to injury in pre-season and Diamonds attackers Caitlin Thwaites and Tegan Philip to retirement, have had a tough start to the year but they remain the Premiers with plenty of time to turn things around.

"I love when we play the Vixens," Swifts head coach Briony Akle said.

"They have a brilliant style that's attractive to watch and they will be improving week on week. They might have some key outs compared to last year but they still have a lot of Premiership winners and internationals on court.

"Emily Mannix and Jo Weston are world class while Kadie-Ann Dehaney has been all over our attack in recent games so we must be better in the shooting circle and not let them get on top.

"We know Kate Eddy really well because she won a title with us and is a brilliant athlete... Kate Moloney is a Diamonds stalwart and Mwai Kumwenda is one of the best shooters in the world.

"To play at home again will be very emotional but we can't let the occasion overwhelm us. The Vixens are one of our greatest rivals and coming here as champions so we have to be 100 per cent focused."

The Swifts and Vixens take the court at 1pm on Sunday. The game will be broadcast live on Channel Nine and the Telstra Netball Live App.

Match Notes

When the teams last met in Round 11 last season the Vixens defeated the Swifts 62-55 on the Sunshine Coast.

In nine previous Suncorp Super Netball meetings the Vixens have won five matches, the Swifts three and there has been one draw.

Since 2008 the teams have contested the Sargeant-McKinnis Cup, which is played aggregately over the two regular season clashes between the sides.

The Swifts have claimed the Sargeant-McKinnis Cup eight times, the Vixens five. The Vixens are the current holders.

The first Super Netball meeting between the teams was a draw in 2017, then the Vixens won the next three matches, the Swifts won the next three and the Vixens have won the last two.

The Swifts and Vixens have met 28 times across the former trans-Tasman Championship ANZ Championship and Super Netball. The Swifts have 16 wins, the Vixens 11 and there has been one draw.

The Vixens won both matches played between the teams in 2020.

The Swifts are coming off a 55-63 loss to the Fever in Perth in Round 2 and sit in fourth place on the ladder with one win and a loss.

The Swifts have sat inside the Super Netball Top Four after both of the first two rounds

