Saints blitz Giants with ferocious second half

Saturday, 15 May, 2021 - 22:51

The Wellington Saints have kept their unbeaten start to the Sal’s NBL alive with a downhill run in the second half at the TSB Arena.

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants arrived in the capital buoyed by an impressive weekend in Auckland yet wary of a "Doomsday Double" road-trip consisting of the Saints and Hawks on back-to-back nights.

The first half was part chess match part arm wrestle, as there was action on and off the ball. Hunter Hale showed his speed and skill for the Giants while Tohi Smith-Milner was a jack of all trades for the Saints, finishing the half with 5 blocks. Neither team gave an inch, and it was 39-39 at half time.

If the first two quarters were two of the most enthralling, we’ve seen in 2021, the last two may have been two of the least. The Saints exploded out of the blocks with Dion Prewster, who was kept scoreless through the first half, getting hot from inside and out. Taane Samuel piled on the misery as the turnovers racked up for the Giants; the Saints taking the 3rd term 34-18.

With the Hawks game less than 24 hours away, Mike Fitchett went to his bench halfway through the fourth as it was a procession for the Saints in front of a sold-out TSB Arena.

Wellington Saints (95) defeated Nelson Giants (69) - BOXSCORE

Saints: Taane Samuel 24pts 8-10fg, Dion Prewster 14pts 5-8fg, Tohi Smith-Milner 10pts 9rbs 5ast 5blk

Giants: Hunter Hale 26pts 10-21fg

Game Highlights

The Saints again showed they are a swiss army knife of a team, and when one blade is blunted, another can sharpen. When Prewster and Samuel were quiet in the first half, Smith-Milner stepped up, and vice versa after the long break.

Hunter Hale, despite being pressures and hounded from the opening tip, had his way with the Saints defence for the first half and some. His speed may be unmatched in the league.

Stuff MVP Votes

Taane Samuel (Saints) 10pts

Dion Prewster (Saints) 7pts

Hunter Hale (Giants) 6pts

Tohi Smith-Milner (Saints) 3pts

Donte Ingram (Giants) 2pts

Kenneth Tuffin (Saints) 2pts