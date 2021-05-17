Gallagher Chiefs front rowers Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho re-sign

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 07:01

Gallagher Chiefs loosehead prop Aidan Ross and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho have recommitted to the Gallagher Chiefs, both inking a new deal with the club.

25-year-old Ross has signed for a further two years while Waikato hooker Taukei’aho has extended his contract until 2024.

Ross debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs against the Western Force in 2017 after being called in as a replacement player. The hard-working Bay of Plenty prop has since made 43 appearances in the Gallagher Chiefs jersey.

Ross said: "I’m grateful to be able to continue to play for a Club and region I am passionate about. There is a great bunch of fellas I go to work with each day, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m looking forward to continue developing my game and play for this Club."

23-year-old Taukei’aho debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2017 against the Highlanders after being called in a replacement player. The now starting hooker has made 44 appearances for the team.

Taukei’aho said: "I have really enjoyed my last four years here at the Chiefs. The environment has been outstanding. Culture is massive no matter where you are from, as a Chief we are one big family. I’m looking forward to being a part of this amazing Club for the next three years and being the best player, I can be on and off the field."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: "Both Aidan and Samisoni have been outstanding this season and we believe are deserving of higher honours. We are fortunate to have them extend with us and we are looking forward to seeing them continue to extend themselves."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "We are exceptionally pleased to have both Aidan and Samisoni recommit to the Gallagher Chiefs. Both are loyal men to the jersey and the Chiefs Region. Their work ethic is incredible both on and off the field and is a testament to their character."

Taukei’aho has also committed to Waikato Rugby Union for a further three years.

Waikato Rugby newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Carl Moon, said, "Waikato Rugby is proud to announce the re-signing of Samisoni Taukei’aho. He is a hardworking player, and a thoroughly decent and conscientious team man that continues to epitomise what our province is all about.

It’s equally important to us all that Samisoni continues his growth in Super Rugby with aligned contract time frames that see him in red, yellow and black for a few more years with Waikato and the Gallagher Chiefs".

The Gallagher Chiefs next match is against the Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 22 May.