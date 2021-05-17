Refreshed equipment, uniforms and lighting for Fielding United - NZCT

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:33

Feilding United Association Football Club is thrilled to accept a grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) of $27,546 towards improving their gym and clubroom lighting, playing uniforms, and professional standard equipment.

Club Secretary Rebecca Holland noted, "We were thrilled to learn of our grant approval and extremely appreciative of our ongoing support. The news that all of our senior teams will be receiving new kits has spread like wildfire! Our recent grant towards equipment, playing uniforms, and a lighting upgrade for the gym and clubroom is a huge boost for football in our small, rural community. We are now able to offer indoor training facilities, which is a huge advantage for our ever-growing club and the new equipment will enable our coaches to run efficient training sessions.

"Since we are the only soccer club in the Feilding area, a lot of children and seniors are keen to join. Even with last year's Covid outbreak, we've been able to establish an additional senior team over the past two years which continues to grow and shows a lot of grassroots support for the sport. Many club members enjoy visiting local schools to promote soccer and advertise the sport, which provides a great boost for the community. We are lucky enough to have indoor and outdoor facilities, but unfortunately the old lighting system had started to fail. It is also vitally important that we have enough uniforms and equipment for all teams. LED lighting for our large training area will ensure that all playing ground options are available, whatever the weather."

Formed in 1969, Feilding United AFC is the oldest football club in the Manawatū. A founding member of the football leagues in the region, it has a rich history that spans nearly five decades. It caters for all levels of football from junior through to senior, with players ranging from four years of age through to 70 year-olds. Over 200 players in the junior ranks play every Saturday morning and the senior side includes four men's and one women's team who compete in inter-regional, as well as local, leagues.