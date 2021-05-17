Supporting people with physical disabilities to take part in sport - NZCT

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:39

Parafed Gisborne Tairawhiti is thrilled to have received a generous grant of $42,371 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) towards accommodation for two events, new equipment, and a full-time annual salary for its Regional Development Coordinator.

Club Treasurer Katie Holden said, "We provide sporting and recreational activities to those in our region with physical disabilities. With the support of NZCT, we aim to break down the barriers around disability in sport, show our community that we can all participate, and increase opportunities for those with physical disabilities. Our local events and activities are open to friends and whanau as well.

"We continue to deliver a multitude of sporting opportunities to our community and membership base of people with physical disabilities. We also need to cover the costs of the team travelling and competing in the 2021 Halberg Disability Games. Last year, we had six athletes compete and expect to have an increase in numbers this year. To continue with the growth of our organisation we need funding to help cover the costs of having an open day, which will not only help to increase our membership and participation numbers, but also to make more of the local community aware of what we do and what we have to offer."