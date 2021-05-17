New vault puts a spring in the step of Tri Star Gymnastics - NZCT

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 14:47

Tri Star Gymnastics Club is pleased to have received a grant of $22,829 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) towards new equipment, including vault, table, and mats. Despite multiple repair efforts, their current vault lacks the necessary stability for gymnasts to perform safely and has become an overall health and safety concern. Now their athletes will be able to train on a stable vault and to compete on optimal equipment.

Events and Fundraising and Athlete Wellbeing Coordinator Leanne Olsen commented, "We are thrilled that NZCT granted us the funds for a new vault. It has an international standard 35- metre run-up, vault table, two spring boards, a safety collar and landing mats, and is one of the essential pieces of competitive equipment used in both Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics. Hundreds of vaults are performed every day during training and so the benefits of a new vault will be widespread. It will help our athletes train with more confidence and will enable them to increase their skill level on this piece of equipment. We currently have several athletes who are in the running to qualify for World and Olympic Championships, and their high-impact and complex vaults particularly required a replacement.

"Tri Star caters to all abilities with Disability Gymnastics kids right through to Olympic-level athletes all training alongside each other weekly. We draw our membership from a diverse range of central Auckland suburbs creating an ethnically and economically diverse sporting community. This influences both the variety of our programmes, and the culture of our community gatherings, which include regional qualifying competitions for children from all over New Zealand, open days, alumni events, and fundraisers."

Tri Star is a not-for-profit gymnastics club based in the heart of Mt Roskill in Auckland. It has grown into the one of the largest and best-equipped gymnastics clubs in New Zealand. They currently have over 140 competitive athletes, as well as 1000+ preschool, school age, and adult participants, aged from two to 52. They also take their foundational movement programme into local schools on behalf of Sport Auckland, increasing their community reach to more than 400 additional children each week.