NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian becomes No.1 Ticketholder

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 16:59

The NSW Swifts are delighted to announce that The Hon. Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, has come on board as the club’s No.1 Ticketholder for the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The Swifts are celebrating 25 years since their foundation in 1997 and have become the most successful club in National League history with six Premierships.

The appointment of a No.1 Ticketholder is part of the Swifts’ 25-year celebrations, with the club to award a deserving recipient with the honour each season from 2021 onwards.

As pioneers for women in sport, especially in Sydney and across New South Wales, the Swifts are proud to be a leading voice in the campaign for change in an industry that’s traditionally been male dominated.

Having safely guided NSW through the initial - and ongoing - battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic, and been a fellow pioneer for women in her own field of politics, Premier Berejiklian is a source of inspiration for the Swifts as an organisation.

"The Swifts have been pioneers for women in sport for 25 years and are one of NSW’s most successful sporting teams," Nikki Horton, Executive General Manger of the Swifts, said.

"With six Premierships, the Swifts are the standard bearers for elite netball across Australia.

"Premier Berejiklian has done a phenomenal job in guiding NSW through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like the Swifts, she is a strong leader for women in our community and her Government has helped deliver the Netball World Cup for Sydney in 2027, a fantastic boost for not just Swifts players and fans, but the hundreds of thousands of netball supporters and grassroots community netballers across the state."

Tain Drinkwater, CEO of Netball NSW, added: "Premier Berejiklian’s Government helped deliver the Swifts’ new home venue of Ken Rosewall Arena and we look forward to welcoming her to a game later in the year.

"The Swifts are honoured to recognise the Premier with the title of No.1 ticketholder for this most important of Super Netball seasons - when the club celebrates its 25th year."

Ms Berejiklian said she was excited to be the No. 1 Ticketholder for the Swifts.

"Netball is a wonderful sport and I look forward to watching the Swifts play this season," she said.

"The NSW Government is committed to supporting netball and I am pleased we will be hosting the 2027 Netball World Cup."

The Swifts played their first home game in two years last Sunday when they welcomed 6,000 fans to Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park for their Round 3 win over the Melbourne Vixens.

