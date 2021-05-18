Injuries force more changes for Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 19:34

Injuries have again forced head coach Nathan Brown to reshuffle his line-up for the Vodafone Warriors' 11th-round NRL match against the Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Friday night (6.00pm kick-off local time; 8.00pm NZT).

Winger Rocco Berry (head) plus second rowers Josh Curran (elbow) and Bayley Sironen (knee) have all been ruled out this week but on the positive side of the ledger winger Marcelo Montoya returns from an injury break while Jack Murchie comes into the second row and Kane Evans is named at prop after being omitted against the Eels.

Berry and Curran were forced off the field reducing the Vodafone Warriors to 15 players as they mounted a second half revival before losing 18-34 to Parramatta on Sunday.

Montoya slots onto the right wing for his fifth appearance of the season while Murchie is also set for his fifth outing of the year.

Berry is undergoing HIA protocols after leaving the field just before halftime on Sunday while Curran faces between two on four weeks on the sideline after hyper-extending his right elbow. Sironen is out with a meniscus issue in his left knee; it’s not yet known when he will be fit to return. The three players join Peta Hiku (shoulder), Addin Fonua-Blake (knee), Tom Ale (ankle) and David Fusitu’a (hamstring) in a busy casualty ward. Hiku is gone for the season while Fonua-Blake and Fusitu’a are out indefinitely and Ale for two to four weeks.

Injuries haven’t allowed the Vodafone Warriors any selection stability in a campaign in which young winger Edward Kosi became the 28th player used within eight rounds when he made his first-grade debut against North Queensland.

Evans was a late omission in the front row against his old club Parramatta last week but he’s listed to start this week alongside regular front rower Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

Apart from Montoya on the wing, the backline selected is the same as that which started against the Eels with exciting rookie Reece Walsh again named on the interchange.

Eliesa Katoa, Sean O’Sullivan and Kosi are all on the extended bench after helping feeder club Redcliffe beat the Brisbane Tigers 14-12 in Queensland’s Intrust Super Cup. And young hooker Taniela Otukolo is named in jersey #20, the fifth time he has been included in the extended squad.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v WESTS TIGERS

6.00pm, Friday, May 21, 2021

Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 MARCELO MONTOYA

3 ADAM POMPEY

4 EUAN AITKEN

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 KODI NIKORIMA

7 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 KANE EVANS

11 JACK MURCHIE

12 BEN MURDOCH-MASILA

13 TOHU HARRIS

Interchange:

14 JAZZ TEVAGA 15 LEESON AH MAU

16 BUNTY AFOA

17 REECE WALSH

18 ELIESA KATOA

20 TANIELA OTUKOLO

21 EDWARD KOSI

22 SEAN O’SULLIVAN

HEAD COACH | NATHAN BROWN