An evening of cycling heaven - BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 10:00

It’s not often you get something for nothing, but to celebrate that entries for this years BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge are now open, the event’s teamed up with Fulgaz and BDO to bring everyone a taste of the 2021 real-life event, and its free for anyone to be part of.

At 6.30pm NZ time on Monday the 31st of May, no matter where you are in the world you’ll be able join in and experience Fulgaz’s exciting virtual platform that lets you ride your smart trainer with real footage of the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge course.

The course on the night will feature the opening 41km of the famous 160km 99 Bikes ‘Round the Lake’ - part of the one lap Lake Taupo event category at the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge.

A rolling and punchy route will give riders the opportunity to enjoy one of New Zealand’s most picturesque regions to ride, and will give a taste of what the real-life event holds come November.

The night will also feature a hosted Zoom, so you can ride with or against your friends and chat to a few cycling celebrities along the way including the Voice of Cycling, Phil Liggett.

If you don’t have a Smart Trainer to do the ride, it doesn’t matter, you can still join the Zoom as a spectator.

To be part of the free evening of cycling entertainment just register at the below link to take advantage of Fulgaz’s free trial and to get access to the ride and Zoom:

https://fulgaz.com/event/bdo-lake-taupo-cycle-challenge-2021/

And keeping to a theme of generousity, with entries now open for the real-life BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge taking place on Saturday the 27th of November, they are also putting up a prize of a pair of Cycle Challenge branded Steigen socks for 4 lucky winners. Anyone who is entered before the 1st of June or had transferred their entry across from last year’s event is in the draw.

Entries for this years BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, along with all the information you need to know, are available at: www.cyclechallenge.com