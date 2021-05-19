New Zealand Millennium Cup released 2022 Notice of Race

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 17:44

New Zealand’s packed summers of superyacht racing are set to continue with the release of the 2022 NZ Millennium Cup notice of race

Four superyachts have already declared their interest in racing in the world’s longest-standing southern hemisphere superyacht regatta, as the 2022 New Zealand Millennium Cup Notice of Race was released today.

The Notice of Race’s release comes at the tail end of an exceptional season of racing in New Zealand, with more to come in 2022. March’s 2021 edition of the New Zealand Millennium Cup was the icing on the cake of a yachting extravaganza which saw America’s Cup sailing vie with superyacht events for the attention of global yacht enthusiasts.

The coming year will once again draw the marine world’s eyes to New Zealand as superyachts take to the country’s waters in various events including the NZ Millennium Cup, a world-first superyacht fishing competition, and a series of regattas held by Auckland’s Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

"I now have the absolute best opinion of New Zealand. This event was thoroughly enjoyable, low key, great company and I will be remembering this for a long time to come", said the owner of 45m S/Y Catalina.

Excitement is building for the series with one previous Cup entrant telling organisers he plans to purchase a larger yacht to enter the 2022 regatta.

The notice of race and entry form are online now and Millennium Cup sponsors have been quick to confirm their backing of the regatta. The Cup enjoys the support of high-calibre supporters from across the both marine and wider sectors, with long term sponsors including returning platinum sponsors Orams Marine, alongside last year’s Royal Huisman, with newer supporters like award winner EuroCity; recently named Volkswagen’s Customer Experience Excellence New Zealand Dealer of the Year.

The regatta was first held alongside the 2000 America’s Cup and is the longest running superyacht regatta in the South Pacific, garnering a reputation for its camaraderie and fierce competition. The race will run in 2022 from 14th to 17th February.