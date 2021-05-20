Paul Coll and Joelle King back on court this week - Squash NZ

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 11:12

After another break in tournaments due to Covid-19, New Zealand squash professionals, Paul Coll and Joelle King are set to take on the world’s best at the El Gouna PSA Platinum event in the Egypt this week.

Coll, 29 the world No.4 and third seed for the tournament has an initial bye and will play the winner of Egyptians, Aly Abou Eleinen and Youssef Soliman in the second round, but after that his draw gets more difficult with a potential clash against gritty Scottish veteran Alan Clyne, a possible match against 5th seed Karim Gawad (Egypt) in the quarters and second seed Tarek Momen in the semis.

Thirty-two-year-old King ranked eighth, but seeded seventh also has an opening bye with a clash against either Coline Aumard (France) or Jana Shiha (Egypt) in the second round and a potential third round match against Egyptian top-20 world ranked Rowan Elaraby.

Both Kiwis have their matches scheduled for early Saturday morning New Zealand time.

With some limited travel in a number of nations in the northern hemisphere there is finally a more regular schedule of tournaments for higher ranked PSA players.

After the completion of El Gouna the Manchester Open is back on the schedule and will feature both King (Waikato) who won the tournament in 2019 and Coll. Then it’s back to Egypt again for the World Tour Finals before the PSA World Championships in Chicago in July.