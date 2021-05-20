Pompey’s contract extended to end of 2023 - Vodafone Warriors

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:17

Vodafone Warriors centre Adam Pompey has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

The 22-year-old Wesley College product’s signing comes on the back of him becoming a regular first-grader this year after his breakthrough season in 2020.

He’s set to make his ninth appearance of the season when the Vodafone Warriors host the Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium tomorrow night.

"Adam has progressed really well and established himself as an NRL player this season," said Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

"He’s found his home at left centre and over the last five weeks or so he has taken a big step forward as an NRL player."

After making his NRL debut against Cronulla in Wellington in 2019, Pompey has gone on to amass 26 appearances including eight so far this season.

"I’m really grateful to be with the club long-term. Looking back to when I first signed, I’m happy with the progress I’ve been able to make," said Pompey.

"I’ve just kept fighting to try to get a spot in the team. Now I have to try to hold onto it."

In his eight games this season, Pompey has scored four tries to lift his career tally to 11 while he has averaged 119 metres a game.

"Adam came home to New Zealand to make a fresh start to his career," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"He’s a great example of perseverance and finding a home where he can thrive in our culture."

Pompey was initially picked up by the Sydney Roosters before joining the Vodafone Warriors for the 2018-2019 offseason.

"Adam’s a great story for our club," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan. "He came on a train and trial deal, progressed to a development player, then top squad now he’s an established NRL player.

"I’m really proud of his development as a player and person and we’re looking forward to him becoming a dominant centre for us in the future. He is now showing the confidence to match the better centres in our game."

ADAM POMPEY

Born: August 22, 1998

Birthplace: Auckland, NZ

Junior Club: Wesley College (rugby union)

Position: Centre/wing

Height: 190cm

Weight: 101kg

Vodafone Warriors No: 237

NRL Debut: Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sutherland, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, July 19, 2019 (Round 18)

NRL Games: 26 (2019-2021)

NRL Points: 44 (11 tries)