Saints throwdown on Bulls to stay unbeaten

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 00:06

The Wellington Saints led from the get-go to the let-go in a highlight laden, if one sided, clash in the capital over the EnviroNZ Franklin Bulls, sealing a 111-82 to win to stay unbeaten.

A lot of the talk pregame was around how the Saints would defend Bulls import duo Josh Selby and Zane Waterman… the answer… well. Kenneth Tuffin and Kerwin Roach made sure Selby was quiet until the game was out of reach, while Waterman cut a frustrated figure under the defensive pressure of Tohi Smith-Milner and Taane Samuel.

Saints coach Zico Coronel opted to start Tuffin instead of import centre Romaro Gill, and Gill responded with a dominant performance off the bench, finishing with 17pts and 6 rebounds, and a seemingly never-ending supply of dunks.

Not to be outdone in the throwdown category, Player of the Game Kerwin Roach had too emphatic jams much to the delight of the Saints crowd, while Dion Prewster again recovered from a slow first half to notch up 13 points, two of which came from the one-handed world-ender. The dunk of the day however, belonged to the impressive Dane Brooks of the Bulls, who put Tohi Smith-Milner on a poster when the game was already out of reach.

Brooks and Jett Thompson were shining lights for the Bulls in a game that was all but decided by midway through the third and was over when Josh Selby was ejected for a combination of technical and unsportsmanlike fouls. The night belonged to the still unbeaten Wellington Saints, who look more unstoppable every time they take the floor.

Wellington Saints (111) beat Franklin Bulls (82) - BOXSCORE

Saints: Kerwin Roach 22pts 9rbs 5ast, Romaro Gill 17pts 6rbs, Tohi Smith-Milner 14pts 4rbs 3stl

Bulls: Josh Selby 16pts 4ast, Dane Brooks 16pts

Game Highlights

The third quarter was a dunk reel for both teams. Kerwin Roach got us going before Dane Brooks looked to end Tohi Smith-Milner. Prewster replied with a huge one hander, and young Kael Robinson jumped in on the action with a rim scraper.

Josh Selby let his frustrations get the better of him when a 3rd quarter technical foul for talking to the refs was followed by an unsportsmanlike foul for an off the ball scuffle with Kenneth Tuffin. When he’s hot, he’s molten, but are teams learning how to keep him quiet?

Stuff MVP Votes

Kerwin Roach (Saints) 10pts

Dane Brooks (Bulls) 6pts

Romaro Gill (Saints) 5pts

Tohi Smith-Milner (Saints) 4pts

Dion Prewster (Saints) 3pts

Zane Waterman (Bulls) 1pt

Jett Thompson (Bulls) 1pt

---