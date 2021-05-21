NZ relinquish hosting rights of 2021 squash championship

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 09:53

New Zealand relinquish hosting rights of 2021 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, originally scheduled to take place in Tauranga in December, will now be held in Malaysia.

Due to the current New Zealand travel restrictions in the Covid-19 environment it was decided New Zealand could no longer host the tournament. With athletes representing multiple nations expected to compete at the Men’s World Team Championship, the WSF Board, Squash New Zealand, and the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia - has made the decision to move the championships to Malaysia to mitigate against potential disruptions to the event.

"As entry to New Zealand looked increasingly unlikely by December, it became evident to WSF and Squash New Zealand that we needed a contingency plan. We are grateful to those nations who came forward to offer their help, and particularly grateful to Malaysia for agreeing to pick this up at such short notice." said WSF President, Zena Wooldridge.

"We are naturally disappointed that we won’t be returning to New Zealand in December, and I’d like to thank Squash New Zealand for their support and for the work they put in prior to this decision being made.

The local Tauranga organising committee and Squash New Zealand have formally expressed their interest in hosting the 2023 version of the event, and the World Squash Federation are expected to make a decision next month on the 2023 host.

Chairman of the organising committee Wayne Werder said while it was disappointing the event could not be held in Tauranga as planned, the work the committee had put in should help with future bids.

"We have a fantastic team who have spent many hours behind the scenes, so it is immensely disappointing to not be able to host the event in December. However, the decision was made with the players in mind, and it is the right decision. It is great that Malaysia have been able to pick up the event, and hopefully our efforts so far will not go to waste as our bid for 2023 is well underway".

That confidence was echoed by Squash New Zealand CEO Martin Dowson.

"While we are disappointed that the 2021 World Men’s Teams Championships couldn’t go ahead in Tauranga this year, we are excited by having the opportunity to bid again for the 2023 edition."