Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:17

Media release from Basketball New Zealand, for further information visit www.nz.basketball

Image of Tom Allen playing for Swish in 2019 attached free for media use. Credit 3X3.EXE

3X3.EXE PREMIER LEAGUE TO TIP-OFF THIS WEEKEND

The 3x3.EXE Premier League will make its return this weekend, with the North Island Conference tipping-off in Auckland on Saturday and South Island Conference in Canterbury on Sunday.

The league features 12 teams, six in each conference, who will battle it out for a spot in the Grand Final in Auckland on 4 September.

Defending North Island champions Swish.EXE, now known as Dimension Shopfitters.EXE, will return to the competition hoping to retain local bragging rights. With household names such as Karl Noyer and Kirk Penney, they’re being hailed as the team to beat when play commences tomorrow.

After claiming South Island glory back in the 2019, the University of Canterbury will field two teams this time around and both are expected to pack a punch.

All of the games will be livestreamed on YouTube here.

In 2019, the 3x3.EXE Premier League featured teams from four countries (Japan, Thailand, South Korea and New Zealand) with the Grand Final event held in Tokyo, where New Zealand team Swish won Bronze and prize money. The 2020 league was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now 2021 sees the League return with Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and Chinese Taipei all hosting conferences. However, this year will be different in that the countries involved will run their leagues independently without the global final in Japan due to COVID-19, and travel and border restrictions.

TEAMS AND PLAYERS:

North Island

Wave.EXE

Matthew Lynch

Alex Yang

David Clark

Jacob Errey

John Barr

Mikaere Watene

Dimension Shopfitters.EXE

Karl Noyer

Kirk Penney

Tom Allan

Zac Easthope

Ben Fraser

Marcus Logan

Bridge.EXE

Karl Magon

Nigel Mahakitau

Corey Annandale

Alex Wheeler

Finlay Morris

Rory Fannon

Coasties.EXE

Chris McIntosh

Travis Manuirirangi

Beau Haldane

Christopher Hood

Ben Castle

Adam Dunstan

Scam.EXE

Connor Woodbridge

Ryan Woodbridge

Zac Preston

Sherif Hassan

Jacob Walsh

Tamiti Robert

Hiap.EXE

Jason Mittef

Theo Hurdley

Ryan Laumatia

Pavlo Puzikov

Logan Vagler

Lis Haraqia

South Island

Gators.EXE

Matt Mischewski

Jozef Knottenbelt

Josh Nickle

Amosa Faitaua-Nanai

Zach Hannen

Artem Chensky

Wharenui.EXE

Sam Tang

Seth Bryant

Zach Lilburne

Tommy Fairbrother

Harry Roth

Jimmer Williamson

IOH.EXE

Flynn McGuinness

Jarred Burrnet

Corban Mason

Manaaki Kaumoana

Mitchel Lancaster

Noa Price

Rams.EXE

Ben Bowie

Tanae Lavery

Bradley Murray-MacGregor

Ben Hall

Jayden Chan

Hamish Robinson

UC Maroon.EXE

Brent Fisher

Chris Tupaea

Yuma Kuwasaki

Paul Stephenson

Sam Riley

Sam Jenkins

UC Gold.EXE

Rohan Russo

Ben Aicken

Max Paterson

Josh Chin

Aidan Tonge

Jeremy Irvine

More info:

The 3X3.EXE Premier League schedule, teams and other key information can be found here: North Island Conference, South Island Conference.

Each fixture is being live streamed and broadcast via YouTube.

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

Hashtag: #3X3.EXE

Get familiar with 3X3 the rules here.