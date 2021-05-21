|
[ login or create an account ]
Media release from Basketball New Zealand, for further information visit www.nz.basketball
Image of Tom Allen playing for Swish in 2019 attached free for media use. Credit 3X3.EXE
3X3.EXE PREMIER LEAGUE TO TIP-OFF THIS WEEKEND
The 3x3.EXE Premier League will make its return this weekend, with the North Island Conference tipping-off in Auckland on Saturday and South Island Conference in Canterbury on Sunday.
The league features 12 teams, six in each conference, who will battle it out for a spot in the Grand Final in Auckland on 4 September.
Defending North Island champions Swish.EXE, now known as Dimension Shopfitters.EXE, will return to the competition hoping to retain local bragging rights. With household names such as Karl Noyer and Kirk Penney, they’re being hailed as the team to beat when play commences tomorrow.
After claiming South Island glory back in the 2019, the University of Canterbury will field two teams this time around and both are expected to pack a punch.
All of the games will be livestreamed on YouTube here.
In 2019, the 3x3.EXE Premier League featured teams from four countries (Japan, Thailand, South Korea and New Zealand) with the Grand Final event held in Tokyo, where New Zealand team Swish won Bronze and prize money. The 2020 league was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now 2021 sees the League return with Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and Chinese Taipei all hosting conferences. However, this year will be different in that the countries involved will run their leagues independently without the global final in Japan due to COVID-19, and travel and border restrictions.
TEAMS AND PLAYERS:
North Island
Wave.EXE
Matthew Lynch
Alex Yang
David Clark
Jacob Errey
John Barr
Mikaere Watene
Dimension Shopfitters.EXE
Karl Noyer
Kirk Penney
Tom Allan
Zac Easthope
Ben Fraser
Marcus Logan
Bridge.EXE
Karl Magon
Nigel Mahakitau
Corey Annandale
Alex Wheeler
Finlay Morris
Rory Fannon
Coasties.EXE
Chris McIntosh
Travis Manuirirangi
Beau Haldane
Christopher Hood
Ben Castle
Adam Dunstan
Scam.EXE
Connor Woodbridge
Ryan Woodbridge
Zac Preston
Sherif Hassan
Jacob Walsh
Tamiti Robert
Hiap.EXE
Jason Mittef
Theo Hurdley
Ryan Laumatia
Pavlo Puzikov
Logan Vagler
Lis Haraqia
South Island
Gators.EXE
Matt Mischewski
Jozef Knottenbelt
Josh Nickle
Amosa Faitaua-Nanai
Zach Hannen
Artem Chensky
Wharenui.EXE
Sam Tang
Seth Bryant
Zach Lilburne
Tommy Fairbrother
Harry Roth
Jimmer Williamson
IOH.EXE
Flynn McGuinness
Jarred Burrnet
Corban Mason
Manaaki Kaumoana
Mitchel Lancaster
Noa Price
Rams.EXE
Ben Bowie
Tanae Lavery
Bradley Murray-MacGregor
Ben Hall
Jayden Chan
Hamish Robinson
UC Maroon.EXE
Brent Fisher
Chris Tupaea
Yuma Kuwasaki
Paul Stephenson
Sam Riley
Sam Jenkins
UC Gold.EXE
Rohan Russo
Ben Aicken
Max Paterson
Josh Chin
Aidan Tonge
Jeremy Irvine
More info:
The 3X3.EXE Premier League schedule, teams and other key information can be found here: North Island Conference, South Island Conference.
Each fixture is being live streamed and broadcast via YouTube.
Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
Hashtag: #3X3.EXE
Get familiar with 3X3 the rules here.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice