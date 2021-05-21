Gender equality in NZ sport, tackling the status quo - PUMA

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:22

PUMA challenges the status quo on gender equality in New Zealand sport PUMA launches the PUMA Fearless podcast series to highlight and celebrate women in sport, business and culture

Auckland, May 21, 2021 - Global sportswear brand, PUMA, has announced the launch of its ‘PUMA Fearless’ podcast series, which highlights and celebrates women in sport, business, and culture in New Zealand, enabling conversations with the purpose of changing the narrative regarding gender equality.

Earlier this year, the global sportswear brand launched a new international campaign, She Moves Us, that provides the female perspective in a field that has traditionally been dominated by men. The platform was created to celebrate the many ways that women have moved the needle, the conversation, the expectations and the narrative about gender equality.

The PUMA Fearless podcast series is the first step in PUMA’s commitment to driving real change and it aims to give women a platform to have honest and impactful conversations about real issues and challenges. Each podcast will provide an environment for conversations and enable the guests to take control on the microphone and highlight what can be done to make meaningful change.

"PUMA is a brand immersed in sport and culture, and we wanted to create an environment where our athletes and partners can share their experiences and insights. Our hope is that these conversations will not only inspire the younger generation of athletes coming through, but also help to create significant change so they do not have to tackle the issues we are facing now, in years to come," explains Neysa Goh, Senior Head of Marketing, PUMA Oceania.

The powerful 6-part podcast series, hosted by award-winning journalist and media personality Brodie Kane, features some of New Zealand’s most successful women including Dame Noeline Taurua, Dame Susan Devoy, Louisa Wall, Melodie Robinson, Katie Bowen, Rosie White as well as Silver Ferns Karin Burger, Sam Winders and Kimiora Poi.

PUMA understands the importance of giving younger consumers exposure to truly inspirational women from a variety of sports and businesses. They also recognised the need to look internally and reflect on what they could do in their own communications to consumers as well as how they live this brand value internally.

"At PUMA we believe in the power of sport to move culture forward. It’s important that as a member of the community we participate in and support conversation that drives positive change. It is in the Puma DNA to inspire, innovate and become champions for change and progress," says Daniel "Pancho" Gutstein, General Manager, PUMA Oceania.

"For many men, and even women, they shy away from discussing gender issues for fear it may negatively impact their career. We have made a commitment to drive for equality on and off the field," he says.

Host of the podcast, Brodie Kane, herself a strong advocate for equality, is excited about this series being a catalyst for change. "We have some of the most remarkable and female athletes in the world, and they should be celebrated at every single opportunity," she says.

"We have a responsibility to keep changing the narrative so women in sport are on the same playing field as men. I want young girls growing up knowing they can do whatever they want and not feeling like they are disadvantaged because of outdated social norms and stereotypes.

"I'm so excited to have some real, honest and frank discussions with some of New Zealand's top sportswomen, and hope that the series can empower and inspire everyone who listens."

The first episode of the podcast goes live on Friday, 21st May and will be streamed on Spotify and iHeart Radio on The Girls Uninterrupted Series.