Proud to miss Swifts' Round 4 clash with Lightning in QLD

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:59

The NSW Swifts will make their second trip to Queensland in four weeks for a Suncorp Super Netball Round 4 clash with the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Sippy Downs on Sunday.

Briony Akle's side has two wins from three games and currently sits second on the ladder, just ahead of a Lightning outfit which has the same win-loss ratio.

Only the West Coast Fever have managed to get the better of both teams so far this season, meaning Sunday's contest is nicely poised.

Former Swift Steph Wood has been in great attacking form for the Lightning, and with a world-class defence led by Karla Pretorius stepping up too, only a top-drawer performance will suffice at the University of Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Swifts have been dealt an injury blow with a foot problem ruling out co-captain Maddy Proud, however, it is hoped the Australian Diamonds squad member will return for the Round 5 clash with Collingwood.

The six-time Premiers have recent history with the Lightning, who they beat in the 2019 Grand Final, but are yet to taste victory over Sunshine Coast at Sippy Downs.

"It's a pretty intimidating place to play netball when the home crowd get fired up, but it's always a brilliant test for our players," Akle, who coaches her 50th Swifts game on Sunday, said.

"Since they came in back in 2017 the Lightning have been remarkably consistent and the club has Premiership DNA... I love the rivalry that's built up in recent seasons.

"Like us last year, I think they will be pretty disappointed about how they bowed out early in the Finals Series so both clubs have big points to prove.

"We had a good result against the Vixens last week but there were times in the game when we switched off, and we cannot afford to do that on Sunday.

"The Vixens are rebuilding and still getting used to new combinations, but Lightning are tried and tested with champions everywhere. The onus is on our big guns to step up.

"We are hoping Maddy will be right for Round 5 and she is moving much better now than she was earlier in the week."

NSW junior and former Giant Teigan O'Shannassy, who is a current Swifts training partner, has been called into the squad for the trip north.

The Swifts and Lightning shared the regular-season spoils last year with a win apiece. The Fever eliminated both sides at the Minor Semi and Preliminary Final stages respectively.

So far in Super Netball the teams have met 10 times with the Swifts claiming three wins (including the 2019 Grand Final) and the Lightning winning seven (including the 2019 Major Semi Final).

Sunday's clash takes place at 1.00pm (AET) and will be broadcast live on Channel Nine and Telstra's Netball Live App.

Match Notes

When the teams last met in Round 7 last year the Swifts beat the Lightning 61-54 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

In 10 previous meetings the Lightning lead with seven wins and the Swifts three.

The Swifts have met the Lightning at USC Stadium on five previous occasions and are yet to record a win. The Swifts have won just one of five first quarters in those matches and just four quarters across the five meetings.

The Swifts are coming off a 55-43 victory over the defending champion Vixens in Sydney in Round 3 and sit in second place on the ladder with two wins and a loss.

The Swifts kept the Vixens to 43 goals in Round 3 which is the Vixens lowest score in four and a half Super Netball seasons.

The Lightning is coming off a 54-69 loss to the Fever at USC Stadium in Round 3 and sit in third place on the ladder with two wins and a loss.

The Swifts, Lighting, Giants and Firebirds are the four teams who have occupied the top four positions on the Super Netball ladder after all three rounds so far.

Briony Akle will lead the Swifts for the 50th time in Round 4 against the Lightning. Akle took the Swifts Head Coach role in 2018 and has a record of 28 wins, three draws and 18 losses.

Akle has won two Premierships with the Swifts as a player (2001, 2004) and one as head coach (2019).

Note to editors: For more information please contact Shane de Barra, details below. Game images from AAP.