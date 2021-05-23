Swifts pipped by Lightning in Round 4 thriller on Sunny Coast

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 18:17

The Swifts have fallen to their second defeat of the year, going down 58-54 in a Suncorp Super Netball Round 4 thriller at Sippy Downs on Sunday.

It was game won by defence with both teams' defenders producing the goods, and at the death it was huge plays by South African duo Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius who sealed a result which could have gone either way with 30 seconds remaining.

The loss means the Swifts have two wins and two losses from their opening four rounds and they will look to regroup ahead of a home game against the in-form Magpies in Sydney next Sunday.

Good pestering from Sarah Klau gave the Swifts the first turnover possession of the afternoon before a Maweni rebound and Pretorius tip kept the Lightning even on the scoreboard in the early stages.

Former Swift Steph Wood landed two Super Shots with her first attempts as the Lighting looked to take control before quarter time but Helen Housby responded in kind to keep the visitors within one.

A stepping call then gave the Swifts a window to retake the lead but Pretorius stepped up to thwart another NSW attack and the scores were locked up at 18 apiece at the first break.

Aggressive defence from the Swifts forced two turnovers in the opening exchanges of the second quarter and under the post Sam Wallace was rewarding the work of her teammates. Midway through the period the Swifts led by four but Wood and Cara Koenen were keeping the hosts well in touch.

Mahalia Cassidy and Pretorius came up with big intercept plays at the start of the second Power Five and when Wood scored another Super Shot it gave Koenen the chance level the scores, which she did.

The home side seemed to have all the momentum heading into halftime but failure to convert in the attacking end allowed the Swifts go long to Housby who was composed on the buzzer to give her side the slenderest of advantages at the big break - 33-32.

The defence was intense at the start of the second half with both sides penalised for held balls. Maddy Turner and Klau were continuing to heap pressure on the Lightning feeders and midway through the third quarter the Swifts led by three.

Try as they might, the visitors couldn't shake their hosts however. Down by three goals the Lightning hustled well to force Nat Haythornthwaite into a held ball after the Swifts had just won a vital penalty.

Maweni intercepted a long pass from Lauren Moore meant for Wallace and followed up by using her height advantage over replacement Tayla Fraser for another possession gain.

When Wood landed a Super Shot the hosts led by one and a missed Super Shot attempt by Wallace gave Sunshine Coast the chance to double that advantage.

The Swifts managed to secure turnover possession but confusion in the attack end between Sophie Garbin and Wallace meant they couldn't capitalise. Heading to the final break the Lightning led 46-43 after claiming the period 14-10

A Klau turnover got the Swifts back within one quickly in the final quarter and Turner was to the fore again after Koenen (playing at GA) looked to have snuffed out the visitors' comeback with an intercept of her own.

With 10 minutes to play the sides were level again at 49-all and the Lightning called a timeout. The scores stayed even until just before the final Power Five when Sunshine Coast won a scrap on the ground for the ball after Housby attempted to roll a pass along the ground.

Despite a wave of pressure and a vocal crowd against them the Swifts' defence continued to win turnover ball but Maweni and Pretorius showed why they are so highly regarded by reading the plays and pilfering the ball that could've put the Swifts in the lead.

With 30 seconds to go another possession gain gave the Swifts the chance force extra time but Housby's Super Shot attempt rattled the rim and fell into the Lightning hands allowing them get home at the death.

Quarter by quarter scores

SWIFTS | Q1: 18, Q2: 33 (15), Q3: 43 (10), Q4: (11)

LIGHTNING | Q1: 18, Q2: 32 (14), Q3: 46 (14), Q4: (12)

Starting teams

SWIFTS | GS Sam Wallace, GA Helen Housby, WA Maddy Proud, C Paige Hadley, WD Lauren Moore, GD Maddy Turner, GK Sarah Klau

Reserves used: Sophie Garbin, Tayla Fraser

LIGHTNING | GS Cara Koenen, GA Steph Wood, WA Laura Scherian, C Mahalia Cassidy, WD Maddy McAuliffe, GD Karla Pretorius, GK Phumza Maweni

Reserves used: Binnian Hunt