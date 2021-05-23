3X3.EXE premier league starts with a bang

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 23:15

Defending North Island Champions Dimension.EXE got off to a flying start at the 3x3.EXE Premier League this past weekend going undefeated in their three contests.

With the likes of Karl Noyer and Zach Easthope returning to the 3x3.EXE Premier League again this season, Dimension.EXE looked to be in great shape and are poised to be part of the championship race.

Hiap.EXE managed to pick up two wins from their first three games, whilst the rest of the pack secured one win to begin proceedings.

The South Island Conference had no shortage of action with Gators.EXE grinding their way to a perfect 3-0 start. Both University of Canterbury teams, UC Maroon.EXE and UC Gold.EXE, each picked up two wins in their quest for more 3x3.EXE silverware.

Round 1 will conclude on June 12 in Auckland for the North Island Conference, and June 13 in Christchurch for the South Island Conference. There will be a total of three rounds, with ranking points dished out at the conclusion of each round.

The top two teams in each conference will square off at the 3x3.EXE Finals event on September 4.