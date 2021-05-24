Joelle King beaten in third round at El Gouna, Egypt

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 06:48

World squash No 8 Joelle King has been defeated by 14th ranked Rowan Elaraby (Egypt) in a match where she struggled to make an impact in the third round of the El Gouna International in Egypt.

Elaraby had won their only previous meeting on the PSA Tour, a 3-2 victory at the 2019 U.S. Open but made short work of her opponent this time around as she powered to an 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 win in just 28 minutes.

King had been in decent form this season reaching back-to-back semi-finals at the CIB Black Ball Open in December and March - but she couldn't live with Elaraby's superior accuracy and shot-making as the 20-year-old Egyptian, former world junior champ raced into the last eight of a Platinum event for the third time.

For King, the loss hit hard.

"It's probably the worst game I've played for a long time, to be honest," said King.

"From the get go I felt like off. Sometimes you feel like that, and I wasn't tracking the ball. I was hitting the ball half court, I felt really flat, the movement wasn’t there and I just felt really, really off.

"I was trying to get into it with what I had, and it wasn’t enough, sometimes it just happens. I don’t know what to say today except that it was just not good enough, time to go back to the drawing board, said the 32-year-old from the Waikato

New Zealand attention at El Gouna now turns to Paul Coll later this morning in his third round match against Frenchman, Victor Crouin.