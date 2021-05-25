Tall Ferns in camp this Thursday ahead of FIBA Asia Cup

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 15:11

The Sky Sport Tall Ferns will step into a selection camp this Thursday, as Coach Guy Molloy finishes his three-week community coaching clinic and now focuses on the national women’s team ahead of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup later this year.

The FIBA Asia Cup is a big ask considering the powerhouse nations of South Korea, China, Australia, and current champions Japan who have an unprecedented four titles. The key goal for Coach Guy Molloy and his team will be to finish in the top four nations, effectively bumping one of these out of contention. Achieve this at the Asia Cup and they will earn a spot at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in February 2022.

Ultimately the route leads to the big stage - the Tall Ferns want to be one of 12 teams eligible for the FIBA Women’s World Cup, being held in Sydney in September and October 2022.

Molloy says the team need to get through this transformational stage quickly and set their sights on being in the top four in Asia, as new players enter the roster.

"There is no doubt that the Tall Ferns are entering a transitional phase as some of the legends of the team are at the end of, or coming towards the end of illustrious careers, such as Natalie Taylor, Toni Farnworth and Micaela Cocks.

"Opportunities are therefore going to present for quite a few young players over the next year or two and I’m pretty excited about that. There are a tremendous group of new faces on the scene who I am excited about.

"In this camp, the only players that have had significant Tall Ferns representation are the likes of Stella Beck, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Josie Stockill and Tessa Boagni. The others have had maybe one other Tall Ferns trip, or none, so they are all quite new to the whole thing. I’m fascinated to see what they bring," says Molloy.

The five-day Camp will be held at Pulman Arena in South Auckland. This is the second selection camp that Molloy has overseen. The first was held on the Gold Coast in March, before the travel bubble with Australia was introduced and Molloy is looking forward to getting back to work with the players.

As has been something of a regular occurrence during Molloy’s tenure as coach, the camp will be a family affair with a new addition joining the squad this week. Tessa Boagni returns to action along with her eight-month year-old son Noah.

"Player wellbeing is a priority and we try our best to accommodate family if it is possible, the family atmosphere is a big part of the Tall Ferns."

Molloy will link up with assistant coaches Aik Ho and Jody Cameron and the rest of the Tall Ferns staff for the first time since the Olympic Qualifying event in Auckland, 2019, where the Tall Ferns managed a win over South Korea and the Philippines.

"On the Gold Coast we had to bring in some fill-ins and those people did a terrific job, but it’s going to be great to re-connect with the full staff face to face rather than countless zoom calls," enthused Molloy.

Notable absentees from the squad who are currently in New Zealand are Ella Fotu and Matangiroa Flavell - both had prior commitments, but are still eligible for selection along with a number of other well-known names who are currently overseas.

Currently, the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India, 27 September to 3 October. The team will have to prepare with the lingering uncertainty of the global border restrictions, flights, and the global effects of COVID-19.

The attendees of the 2021 Tall Ferns Pre-Asia Cup Selection Camp are:

Stella Beck | Melbourne Boomers

Olivia Bell | Harbour Breeze

Tessa Boagni | Canterbury Wildcats

Ella Bradley | Utah State University Eastern

Tayla Dalton | St Mary’s College, California

Mary Goulding | Bendigo Spirit/East Perth Eagles

Lauryn Hippolite | Canterbury Wildcats

Ashleigh Kelman-Poto | Harbour Breeze/Red City Road

Charlisse Leger-Walker | Washington State University

Krystal Leger-Walker | Washington State University

Arielle Mackey-Williams | Auckland Dream

Kayla Manuirirangi | Waikato Wizards

Katelin Noyer | Auckland Dream

Esra McGoldrick | Waikato Wizards

Sharne Robati | Auckland Dream

Melika Samia | Mount Maunganui College

Emilia Shearer | University of Portland

Josie Stockill | Canterbury University

Follow the Tall Ferns social media channels: @TallFerns Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Hashtag: #TallFerns