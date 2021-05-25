Wilde has another Annual in mind for Gold Medals

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 17:39

Trainer Symon Wilde toyed with the idea of running Gold Medals in the Australian Steeplechase (3900m) after his heroic win in Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase.

But Wilde has decided on a long-range plan of trying to win a third Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) with Gold Medals who is now resting up before the long build-up begins towards the end of the year.

Wilde said there was not a lot to be gained, other than money and more weight, if he pressed ahead with Gold Medals further into the jumps season.

He said there was nothing wrong with the rising 12-year-old.

"He's that well and we were thinking of continuing on and running him in the Australian Steeple, but after thinking about there was not a lot to be gained, other than the monetary side of it," Wilde said.

"And he would only get extra weight for next year's Annual.

"He's such a Warrnambool specialist, especially around that course, so why risk injury when we can have one last crack at the Annual next year and that can be his swansong.

"If he didn't come up, or we weren't happy with him, we wouldn't run him as he's run in four Grand Annuals, and he's never been further back than second, which is pretty incredible."

This year's Grand Annual, staged over 5500m on May 6, was Wilde's sole focus as it will be again next year with Gold Medals.

Wilde said Gold Medals would return to the stable in the November, December period and would not be over-raced.

"As we have got into the twilight of his career, we have raced him less-and-less and it seems to have really worked," Wilde said.

"He loves jumping and he loves the distance and when he fronts up in a race like that, he seems to go very well."

Bright future tipped for Mangani

Michael Kent Jr has labelled Mangani as one to watch in the spring.

The two-year-old son of Tarzino made his debut over 1400m at Flemington last Saturday and while he finished eighth, Kent said a lot of factors went against him.

"If you were to script the worst scenario for a nice horse debuting it would be staying in barrier one for three minutes, miss the start, and a moderate tempo," Kent, who trains in partnership with Mick Price, told RSN927.

"They quickened down and he couldn’t go with them, but through the line he was perfect. We would have preferred for him to have drawn a bit out and build momentum at the right time."

He has now been sent to the spelling paddock ahead of what Kent anticipates to be a lucrative spring for the rising three-year-old.

"He is a gorgeous colt and I would be very surprised if he wasn’t in some of those Derby lead-ups in the spring," he said.