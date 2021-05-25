Vodafone Warriors unchanged for cowboys

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 18:33

Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown has enjoyed rare good fortune in being able to name an unchanged playing 17 for the club’s Indigenous Round encounter with North Queensland in Townsville on Friday night (6.00pm kick-off local time; 8.00pm NZT).

Not a week has gone by when Brown, in his first season with the club, hasn’t been forced to make changes through injuries and also a few suspensions.

Such has been the attrition he had already used 28 players in the opening eight rounds but today he has been able to select the same 17 used in last Friday night’s come from behind 30-26 win over the Wests Tigers in Gosford.

There are some tweaks in the listed side from the one that started against the Tigers but the comfort for Brown is having the same group of players available.

This time teenage sensation Reece Walsh is named in the #1 jersey rather than being listed on the bench as was the case last week. Bunty Afoa was swapped with Kane Evans when the starting side was revealed for the Tigers but Evans is again named in #10 this week. In the most significant shuffle Brown has named Eliesa Katoa and Jack Murchie as his starting second rowers this week with big Ben Murdoch-Masila on the interchange in #17. Katoa was originally named in #18 a week ago but ultimately started.

The only personnel changes are on the extended bench where 2021 rookie Rocco Berry and prop Jackson Frei are included alongside young hooker Taniela Otukolo and halfback Sean O’Sullivan.

Now confirmed at fullback, Walsh has more than matched his anticipated promise in his first five NRL appearances. Last Friday night his statistics were exceptional with a try, 140 metres from 15 runs, a line break, four line break assists, three try assists, two tackle breaks and two off loads.

Overall he has three tries, seven try assists, six line breaks, 18 tackle breaks and he has averaged 102 metres a game.

The Vodafone Warriors head to Townsville tomorrow where they’ll have their final field session ahead of their first appearance at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, the Cowboys’ new home ground.

The two sides are meeting for the second time in a month, the Vodafone Warriors winning 24-20 when they last met in Gosford on May 2. On that occasion they were outstanding in the first half when they led 24-4 but then had to withstand a withering comeback by North Queensland when they failed to score any more points.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

6.00pm, Friday, May 28, 2021

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 REECE WALSH

2 MARCELO MONTOYA

3 ADAM POMPEY (Tainui)

4 EUAN AITKEN

5 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

6 KODI NIKORIMA (NgÄi Tahu Nga RÄuru)

7 CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA (NgÄpuhi)

8 JAMAYNE TAUNOA-BROWN (NgÄti Kahungunu; Kaurna, Narungga)

9 WAYDE EGAN

10 KANE EVANS

11 JACK MURCHIE

12 ELIESA KATOA

13 TOHU HARRIS (NgÄti Kahungunu)

Interchange:

14 JAZZ TEVAGA 15 LEESON AH MAU

16 BUNTY AFOA

17 BEN MURDOCH-MASILA 18 TANIELA OTUKOLO

20 ROCCO BERRY21 SEAN O’SULLIVAN

22 JACKSON FREI

HEAD COACH | NATHAN BROWN